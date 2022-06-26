State of Origin: New South Wales blow away Queensland to set up decider led by Nathan Cleary masterclass

New South Wales Blues half-back Nathan Cleary is embraced by team-mates during the second game of the State of Origin series

New South Wales levelled State of Origin series at 1-1 to force a decider with a resounding 44-12 win against Queensland at Optus Stadium in Perth.

The Blues edged a tight first half before cutting loose in the second with five unanswered tries, all converted by Nathan Cleary.

Half-back Cleary was successful with all seven conversion attempts and a penalty goal and also touched down twice for a personal 24-point haul.

Queensland won the opening game 16-10 in Sydney on June 8 but must now regroup for the decider at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 13.

Blues snatched a narrow 14-12 lead just before the interval after Queensland second row Felise Kaufusi had been sent to the sin-bin.

After Cleary's early penalty for the Blues, Queensland were first to touch down through Kaufusi and Valentine Holmes converted to put them 6-2 ahead.

Matt Burton raced over for NSW's first converted try to edge his side 8-6 ahead before Queensland responded through Cameron Munster's superb score, which Holmes converted.

But Blues went in at the break with a slender advantage after Brian To'o charged over, with Cleary adding a touchline conversion.

The dismissal of enforcer Kaufusi triggered the collapse for the Maroons as defenders fell off tackles and Blues dominated the second half.

NSW were a dominant force, going over for five more converted tries through winger Daniel Tupou, Jarome Luai, fellow half-back Cleary's brace and Angus Crichton.

Cleary finished the night on report for a heavy tackle on Kalyn Ponga, but was utterly ruthless throughout.

Now the teams will meet for a decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday 13 July.