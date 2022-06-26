State of Origin: New South Wales blow away Queensland to set up decider led by Nathan Cleary masterclass
New South Wales Blues blasted clear of Queensland Maroons in the second half to secure a dominant victory and set up a State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium; Half-back Nathan Cleary scored 24 points with two tries and seven successful conversions
Last Updated: 26/06/22 2:12pm
New South Wales levelled State of Origin series at 1-1 to force a decider with a resounding 44-12 win against Queensland at Optus Stadium in Perth.
The Blues edged a tight first half before cutting loose in the second with five unanswered tries, all converted by Nathan Cleary.
Half-back Cleary was successful with all seven conversion attempts and a penalty goal and also touched down twice for a personal 24-point haul.
Queensland won the opening game 16-10 in Sydney on June 8 but must now regroup for the decider at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 13.
Blues snatched a narrow 14-12 lead just before the interval after Queensland second row Felise Kaufusi had been sent to the sin-bin.
After Cleary's early penalty for the Blues, Queensland were first to touch down through Kaufusi and Valentine Holmes converted to put them 6-2 ahead.
Matt Burton raced over for NSW's first converted try to edge his side 8-6 ahead before Queensland responded through Cameron Munster's superb score, which Holmes converted.
But Blues went in at the break with a slender advantage after Brian To'o charged over, with Cleary adding a touchline conversion.
The dismissal of enforcer Kaufusi triggered the collapse for the Maroons as defenders fell off tackles and Blues dominated the second half.
NSW were a dominant force, going over for five more converted tries through winger Daniel Tupou, Jarome Luai, fellow half-back Cleary's brace and Angus Crichton.
Cleary finished the night on report for a heavy tackle on Kalyn Ponga, but was utterly ruthless throughout.
Now the teams will meet for a decider at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday 13 July.