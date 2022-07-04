Super League: Team of the week for Round 17 of the 2022 regular season

Ash Handley's five tries earned him a place in our team of the week

We go through the statistics and put together our latest XIII of the stand-out players from the most recent round of Betfred Super League action...

1. Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos)

The full-back played a leading role as the Rhinos routed Hull FC 62-16 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Along with scoring a try, Myler provided five assists, covered 100 metres with the ball in hand, and made two tackle busts and two clean breaks.

2. Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)

Two tries from the Lebanon international helped set Wigan on their way to a 46-22 win away to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

Miski's tries came in a game where he made 118 metres with an average gain of 11 metres per carry, along with two clean breaks and four tackle busts.

3. Deon Cross (Salford Red Devils)

A try from Cross helped Salford fight back to secure a 32-24 win away to Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The centre also carried for 96 metres with an average gain of nine metres, plus made one clean break and three tackle busts.

4. Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors)

Pearce-Paul made a big impact for Wigan on his second game back from a three-month spell out due to injury as they overcame struggling Wakefield.

The centre ran in two tries and provided an assist, as well as covering 58 metres with two clean breaks and five tackle busts.

5. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos in the Betfred Super League. Highlights of the match between Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos in the Betfred Super League.

Handley led the way for Leeds with five tries in the win away to Hull FC, taking his tally to 14 for the season and moving up to fourth on the top try-scorers list in Super League in 2022.

The winger's haul came on the back of him carrying for 204 metres with an average gain of nine metres, making four clean breaks and four tackle busts.

6. Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers)

Trueman was at the centre of things for Castleford as they opened up Round 17 with an impressive 26-18 win at home to Huddersfield Giants.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants. Highlights of the Super League clash between Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants.

The half-back scored a try and set up two others for the hosts, as well as covering 132 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, busting four tackles and making one clean break.

7. Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons)

Drinkwater's try just before half time helped set Catalans on course to a comeback win over St Helens as they edged out the visitors 20-18 on Saturday.

The half-back provided an assist for another of his team's tries too, along with making 52 metres with the ball in hand, busting two tackles, making one clean break and putting in four attacking kicks.

8. Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

A try from the England international capped a strong performance to help the Rhinos get back to winning ways in emphatic style.

Prop Oledzki carried for 136 metres with an average gain of nine metres, along with making one clean break and four tackle busts.

9. Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

The hooker was in the thick of the action for Leeds once again as they chalked up the third win of Rohan Smith's reign as head coach.

Leeming ran in two tries for the visitors against Hull FC and provided an assist, as well as making 80 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, plus one clean break and four tackle busts.

10. Jack Ormondroyd (Salford Red Devils)

Two tries from the prop played a big part in Salford moving above Warrington in the Super League standings as they triumphed at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Ormondroyd's double capped a game where he made 122 metres with an average gain of eight metres, with two clean breaks and three tackle busts, as well as coming up with 21 tackles.

11. Joe Bretherton (Toulouse Olympique)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between Toulouse and Hull Kingston Rovers in the Betfred Super League. Highlights of the match between Toulouse and Hull Kingston Rovers in the Betfred Super League.

Bretherton's work in the pack helped Toulouse on their way to a crucial 28-6 win over Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday evening at Stade Ernest Wallon.

The second row carried for 75 metres with an average gain of eight metres, making one clean break, one tackle bust and offloading twice. He put in a big shift in defence too with 30 tackles.

12. Benjamin Jullien (Catalans Dragons)

The back row was at the forefront of Catalans' defensive efforts in the win over St Helens, making 42 tackles as the hosts overcame the reigning champions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between the Catalans Dragons and St Helens in the Rugby Super League. Highlights of the match between the Catalans Dragons and St Helens in the Rugby Super League.

Jullien carried for 55 metres with an average gain of nine metres as well, busting one tackle too.

13. Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

The loose forward came to the fore in defence for Castleford with 38 tackles to help them hold off Huddersfield on Friday evening.

Westerman came up with two offloads as well, along with making 72 metres and busting two tackles.