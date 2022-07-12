Jacques O'Neill could resume rugby league career with Castleford Tigers after leaving Love Island
Former Castleford Tigers hooker Jacques O'Neill might be offered an opportunity to resume his rugby league career after the 23-year-old decided to leave 'Love Island'. Tigers have the first option to re-sign O'Neill.
Last Updated: 12/07/22 5:21pm
Castleford confirmed last month that O'Neill had been released from his contract "to allow him to pursue another opportunity" ahead of his arrival in this summer's series of 'Love Island'.
The Super League side will not make a further comment on whether O'Neill can resume his Castleford career after it was confirmed the 23-year-old had exited the show.
But Castleford left the door open for O'Neill in an initial statement, which read: "The Tigers have the first option to sign O'Neill back next year should he wish to return to rugby league."
A Love Island spokesperson said: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa.
"He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight's episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what's next for Jacques."