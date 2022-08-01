Super League: Team of the week for Round 21 of the regular season

Salford pair Kallum Watkins and Brodie Croft both make our latest team of the week

We go through the statistics and pick our team of the players who stood out during the latest round of matches in the Betfred Super League...

1. Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants)

The full-back recovered from some mistakes earlier in the game in style to help kickstart the comeback which saw Huddersfield beat Warrington Wolves 32-22 on Saturday.

Pryce crossed for a fine solo try in a match where he also carried the ball for 132 metres with an average gain of nine metres, along with making one clean break and five tackle busts.

2. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Liam Marshall extended Wigan Warriors' lead by scoring their second try against Hull Kingston Rovers

Either of Wigan's hat-trick-scoring wingers from the 46-4 win over Hull Kingston Rovers could have easily been in our team, but Marshall just gets the nod over Bevan French.

Along with crossing the try-line three times, the 26-year-old made 177 metres with an average gain of 10 metres per carry, including two clean breaks and two tackle busts.

3. Josh Jones (Huddersfield Giants)

The centre grabbed a try and set up another as the Giants claimed a crucial home win over Warrington which moved them back up to third in the table.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves

Jones carried for 98 metres with an average gain of eight metres too, along with making one tackle bust.

4. Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

The Samoa international played a pivotal role as Salford scored a stunning 44-12 win at home to reigning champions St Helens on Sunday.

Lafai provided three try assists for the Red Devils, as well as carrying for 193 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, plus three clean breaks and 12 tackle busts.

5. Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity)

Watch Wakefield Trinity's Lewis Murphy's outstanding solo try against Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League

An outstanding display from Murphy helped set Wakefield on their way to a crucial first victory over local rivals Castleford Tigers in seven years at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Murphy ran in two tries, including a spectacular length-of-the-field effort, in the 32-6 win, as well as making 204 metres with an average gain of 29 metres and three tackle busts.

6. Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos)

The stand-off ran in a hat-trick of tries as Leeds survived having a man sent off to defeat Catalans Dragons 36-32 in Perpignan.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos

Myler also carried for 98 metres with the ball in hand, making two clean breaks and busting two tackles as well.

7. Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

The scrum-half was again at the forefront for the Red Devils as they recorded an eye-catching triumph against Super League leaders St Helens.

Croft scored a try and set up another for the hosts at the AJ Bell Stadium, Croft was a constant running threat by making 145 metres along with busting two tackles.

8. David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

David Fifita scored Wakefield Trinity's fourth try against the Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League

The 'Big Boppa' made a huge impact off the interchange bench in the win over Castleford, including scoring a trademark try to help the visitors on their way to victory.

Fifita made some big inroads for Trinity, carrying for 104 metres with an average gain of nine metres, busting five tackles and making one clean break. He made 23 tackles with a 100 per cent completion rate too.

9. Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity)

There were concerns before kick-off whether Hood would even be able to feature for Wakefield against Castleford after needing treatment on an injury in the warm-up.

Liam Hood gave Wakefield Trinity the lead against Castleford Tigers

However, the hooker shrugged off those concerns and was among the try-scorers in the win. The Scotland international made one clean break and two tackle busts, along with coming up with 27 tackles in defence.

10. Scott Taylor (Hull FC)

Taylor laid the groundwork for Hull FC getting back to winning ways as they defeated Toulouse Olympique 30-6 in the South of France.

The prop carried for 154 metres with an average gain of 10 metres, along with busting four tackles. He made 22 tackles on the defensive side as well.

11. Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity)

Matty Ashurst scored Wakefield Trinity's third try against Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League

Ashurst was another stand-out performer as Wakefield brought to an end Castleford's run of 17-straight derby wins in emphatic style.

The second row got over the try-line and carried for 57 metres, with one clean break and one tackle bust. In defence, he made 29 of 30 attempted tackles as well.

12. Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

The England international continued his impressive performances in the second row for the Red Devils in a display against St Helens capped by two tries.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Salford Red Devils and St Helens

Watkins' double came in a game where he made 87 metres with an average gain of seven metres, plus one clean break and four tackle busts. On the defensive side, he made 29 tackles as well.

13. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

Another player who made a big impact off the interchange bench, Smith provided a try assist in the golden-point win away to Catalans.

The back row carried for 134 metres with one clean break and busted six tackles as well.