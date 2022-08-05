Super League: Liam Marshall's hat-trick helps Wigan Warriors put Warrington Wolves to the sword

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

Liam Marshall’s second hat-trick in as many games helped Wigan Warriors on their way to a 32-6 derby victory over Warrington Wolves in Friday’s Betfred Super League match.

A converted try from Ben Currie had Warrington 6-4 up at the break, with Sam Halsall's unconverted score on the stroke of half-time - just moments after the Wolves had blown an opportunity to go further in front - ensuring Wigan remained in touching distance.

Jake Bibby put the hosts in the ascendancy with a try four minutes into the second half and then three tries in the space of 14 minutes from Marshall saw the Warriors take the game beyond their opponents' reach before Jai Field's late try put the seal on things.

The Wolves were not without their own opportunities when the game was still in the balance, but were ruthlessly punished for failing to make the most of them and remain in danger of being dragged into the Super League relegation battle.

Story of the game

Wigan dominated the opening 20 minutes but were unable to turn pressure into points. Bevan French thought he had scored the opening try in the 16th minute when he acrobatically grounded the ball in the corner following great work from Field but the video referee correctly ruled the winger was in touch.

The impressive Kai Pearce-Paul and Willie Isa then both went close, but the Wolves' defence held firm before the visitors went up the other end and scored themselves. A kick over from George Williams was collected above his head by Currie and the second row grounded the ball despite pressure from French. Stefan Ratchford converted too.

Sam Halsall finished for a superb try to get Wigan on the board

Team news Wigan were without Liam Farrell after he was ruled out due to a calf injury. Joe Shorrocks lined up at hooker with Sam Powell injured and Brad O’Neill suspended. Josh Thewlis started at full-back for Warrington in place of Matt Dufty, who was injured on his debut against Huddersfield Giants the week before.

Warrington could have scored a few more tries, with Matty Ashton wasting the best opportunity. The winger hacked on a loose ball and all he had to do was pick up the ball and run over unopposed. He was unable to do so and Wigan breathed another sigh of relief.

Williams was in sensational form and he again went through a gap but his inside ball to Thewlis was not a good one.

Wigan then made Warrington pay for their poor handling. Field broke up the middle and after Marshall was forced to step back inside, French drew in the Wolves' defence and sent Halsall in at the corner. Harry Smith was unable to convert as they trailed at the break.

A knock-on from Ashton three minutes into the second half allowed Wigan to go ahead for the first time with a moment of magic from Pearce-Paul. The giant second row looked to have been wrapped up close to the line, but he managed to get the ball out to Field who sent Bibby over to score with Smith kicking the first of three conversions.

Liam Marshall scores his third try of the match for Wigan to put his team 26-6 up against Warrington

Wigan Warriors 32-6 Warrington Wolves scoring summary Wigan Warriors: Tries – Liam Marshall (3), Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby, Jai Field; Goals – Harry Smith (3), Liam Marshall. Warrington Wolves: Try – Ben Currie; Goal – Stefan Ratchford.

A bizarre 60 seconds saw Wigan blow a chance to score a try, save one and then finish. French threw out a ball that was intercepted by Ashton and it looked like he was going to go full length but he was hauled down by Field. He then played the ball to no one and Marshall ended up with the ball, went back to his wing on the other side and was on hand to take a pass from Pearce-Paul to score.

Williams was the only player who looked capable of getting Warrington back into the game. He made a break and offloaded to Thewlis, who threw a poor pass inside and the England half-back failed to hold as the chance went begging.

Wigan sealed victory with 12 minutes remaining as French collected a high kick from Smith and got the ball away for Marshall to grab his second. He then completed his hat-trick as the Wolves again failed to handle a high kick, before Field crossed with ease to seal a comfortable victory for the Warriors.

What they said

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet praises his team's performance as they defeated Warrington Wolves 32-6

"I'm really, really proud of that performance - probably the most all season.

"There were moments in that game where Warrington got in as much space as we did, but we were hungrier to get back and defend, and it's those sorts of efforts which you're so proud of as a coach."

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell reflects on a disappointing defeat to Wigan in the Befred Superleague.

"You look at some of the tries we conceded from kicks, they were pretty disappointing, but if we take a couple of opportunities in the first half we're potentially 18-4 up.

"But they took their chances and we didn't, and the fact is that's the difference in the game."

What's next?

Warrington are back on Sky Sports next Thursday when they welcome bottom side Toulouse Olympique to the Halliwell Jones Stadium in a game which suddenly has extra significance for the hosts. Wigan, meanwhile, travel to 11th-placed Wakefield Trinity on the Sunday.