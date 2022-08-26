James Roby: Record-breaking St Helens hooker signs on for one more year with Super League club

James Roby will be staying with St Helens for a 20th season

James Roby will be playing on in the Betfred Super League in 2023 after agreeing a one-year contract extension with St Helens.

Super League's record appearance-maker was widely expected to bring down the curtain on a stellar career, which has seen him win every domestic honour available on multiple occasions with Saints, at the end of the 2022 season.

However, Roby has now decided to go around again for a 20th and final season with his hometown club and the hooker is excited to have the opportunity to continue with Saints.

"I was aware that last year I said this was going to be my last and I was fully preparing for that," Roby, who turns 37 in November, said.

"The more the season has gone on, I was thinking otherwise, and I have thought about all the pros and cons, and I have had a lot of conversations with my family and my wife, and we have got to the point where I am feeling good and confident with my decision.

"If I didn't feel it was right, I wouldn't have signed as I have too much respect for this club. I am really looking forward to it and immediately after I made the decision, I got that fire back in my belly and I thought 'we can do this'.

"I am really grateful and really thankful for the opportunity, and I am now looking forward to one more year in the Red Vee."

A product of St Helens' renowned youth system, Roby has made 518 appearances and scored 116 tries so far since making his debut against Widnes Vikings in 2004.

He made his 500th St Helens appearance in Round 7 of the current season and broke Kevin Sinfield's Super League appearance record with his 455th game in the competition during the win at home to Hull Kingston Rovers in June.

During that time, Roby has been part of five Super League Grand Final-winning teams with St Helens and four Challenge Cup triumphs, as well as helping them to World Club Challenge glory in 2007.

Saints head coach Kristian Woolf, whose own future beyond this season remains the subject of speculation, is full of praise for the level of performances Roby continues to produce and is in no doubt of the impact he can have in 2023.

"This is the biggest re-signing the club has made this year," Woolf said. "We have all seen the level of footy he has been playing.

"He can still play long minutes every week and still has a real impact on the game with his skill set, his defence and of course his leadership.

"You only need to look at what he has done so far at the club and what he is doing on the field at the moment, his consistency, his leadership and the example he sets for everyone. This club is in the mould of him as a leader and we base our game around how he plays.

"His effort areas and the consistency of his effort is how we play here at Saints, and we are all delighted he will be with the club again next season."

On a personal level, Roby has been capped 38 times at international level, where he represented both Great Britain and England before retiring from internationals in September last year. He was named Man of Steel in 2007 and has been part of Super League's Dream Team on six occasions.

The announcement of his decision to play on in 2023 comes ahead of St Helens' derby clash away to Wigan Warriors on Friday, live on Sky Sports, in which victory would see them clinch this season's League Leaders' Shield.

Roby and his team-mates are aiming to secure an unprecedented fourth-straight Super League Grand Final triumph this year too and Saints chairman Eamonn McManus is delighted the captain will have the opportunity to further cement his legacy.

"It's difficult to add anything new about James as he continues to amaze us all," McManus said. "It was always going to be his decision alone whether to retire or continue; we are just extremely happy that it's the latter.

"There are pretty much no records for him to break now except his own. We are simply privileged to continue to witness the great man perform at the very highest of levels."