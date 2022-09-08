Super League play-offs: Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils talking points and team news

Huddersfield's Chris McQueen has his sights on another final appearance

We look at what is being said and the squads for Saturday's second Betfred Super League play-off Eliminator between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils, live on Sky Sports...

Grand Final win can soften Cup final blow for McQueen

Chris McQueen has been one of the stand-out players for Huddersfield in 2022, but the Dream Team member admits he is still haunted by their Betfred Challenge Cup final defeat.

The second row's performances in helping the Giants finish third in Super League and secure home advantage for Saturday's play-off match against Salford saw him earn one of the two second row spots in the team of the season.

McQueen was also voted winner of the Lance Todd Trophy for player of the match in the Challenge Cup final in May, but the shine was taken off that by the narrow 16-14 defeat to Wigan and going on to win the Grand Final would ease the pain for the one-time England international.

"I'm probably still not over it," McQueen said. "You move on, and you don't necessarily think about it too much but, for the rest of my life, I'll be watching the Super League and I'll be watching the Challenge Cup and I'll always remember the day we lost the Challenge Cup.

"If we could go on and win the Grand Final, it would soften the blow. It would never fully erase it, but it would soften the blow."

Huddersfield have not won the league title since beating Wakefield Trinity 14-5 in the 1962 Championship Final - which, coincidentally, came in a year they suffered a loss in the Challenge Cup final too.

Highlights of Huddersfield Giants' golden-point win over Wakefield Trinity in the final round of the Betfred Super League regular season.

Were the Giants to reach Old Trafford, it would be the second time head coach Ian Watson has been involved in the showpiece game after guiding Saturday's opponents Salford to the Grand Final in 2019.

"Things happen for a reason, don't they?" Watson said of being paired with the Red Devils in the Eliminators. "We can't worry about who we're playing, and we've got to control what we can control - and that's our own performance.

"While it's Salford and there will be a lot of hype in and around that because of the ex-players we've got from Salford and me being the ex-coach, we're two different teams now. It will all be about what do on the day."

Red Devils 'a group of best mates playing for each other'

After finishing 11th in 2021, few predicted at the start of this year that Salford would be among those battling it out for a place in the Grand Final when Super League reached the play-off stage.

Paul Rowley has guided Salford to the play-offs in his first season in charge

Yet after some up and down performances in the first half of the year, a run of nine wins in 11 games helped propel them into the top six and they are now two wins away from a place at Old Trafford.

First-year head coach Paul Rowley has put the turnaround in fortunes down to the culture which has been built at the club and praised his players for leading that.

"It's come off the back of hard work and what we've got is a group of best mates playing for each other, which is a powerful attribute for any team to have," Rowley said.

"It's genuine, it's authentic and it's a special group. We don't want the journey to end, for sure, and we don't feel ready for it to end either."

Highlights of Salford Red Devils' 50-10 win over Castleford Tigers which secured a place in the Betfred Super League play-offs.

Salford's impressive form in the second half of the Super League regular season has included wins over reigning champions and League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens and this weekend's play-off opponents.

But as far as Rowley is concerned, it is a new start for the Red Devils as they aim to make another improbable run to the competition's showpiece occasion.

"We've definitely got a spring in our step, and we understand we're on a reset," Rowley said.

"We're back to the underdogs as we were at the start of the season, but it's a tag that suits us and one we'll put our best foot forward and try to upset the applecart again."

Named squads

Huddersfield Giants: Will Pryce, Ricky Leutele, Ashton Golding, Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages, Chris Hill, Danny Levi, Chris McQueen, Josh Jones, Luke Yates, Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Owen Trout, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Olly Russell, Innes Senior, Sam Hewitt, Toby King.

Salford Red Devils: Ryan Brierley, Ken Sio, Kallum Watkins, Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Sitaleki Akauola, Andy Ackers, Shane Wright, James Greenwood, Elijah Taylor, King Vuniyayawa, Ryan Lannon, Chris Atkin, Jack Ormondroyd, Rhys Williams, Sam Luckley, Deon Cross, Alex Gerrard, Tyler Dupree.

