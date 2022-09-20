St Helens' Morgan Knowles will not play in Grand Final after losing appeal against suspension
St Helens’ Morgan Knowles lost his appeal against a two-match suspension; the independent tribunal upheld the Match Review Panel's decision and imposed a £500 fine; reigning champions will face Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 24 live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 20/09/22 8:25pm
St Helens' Morgan Knowles will not play in Saturday's Grand Final after the club lost an appeal against a two-match suspension he received following their semi-final against Salford.
The independent tribunal upheld the Match Review Panel's decision and also imposed a £500 fine.
Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford for twisting the arm of Chris Atkin, and his conduct was deemed to be Grade B Dangerous Contact with an opponent.
The charge being upheld is a blow for the reigning champions; outgoing coach Kristian Woolf had said in the post-match press conference that he did not expect any repercussions.
Without Knowles on the pitch, St Helens will be returning to Old Trafford for the fourth year in a row on Saturday and their Grand Final contest against Leeds will be live on Sky Sports (6pm kick-off).