St Helens' Morgan Knowles will not play in Grand Final after losing appeal against suspension

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Morgan Knowles will not play in Saturday's Grand Final after his suspension was upheld for an arm twist on Salford stand-off Chris Atkin Morgan Knowles will not play in Saturday's Grand Final after his suspension was upheld for an arm twist on Salford stand-off Chris Atkin

St Helens' Morgan Knowles will not play in Saturday's Grand Final after the club lost an appeal against a two-match suspension he received following their semi-final against Salford.

The independent tribunal upheld the Match Review Panel's decision and also imposed a £500 fine.

Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford for twisting the arm of Chris Atkin, and his conduct was deemed to be Grade B Dangerous Contact with an opponent.

The charge being upheld is a blow for the reigning champions; outgoing coach Kristian Woolf had said in the post-match press conference that he did not expect any repercussions.

Without Knowles on the pitch, St Helens will be returning to Old Trafford for the fourth year in a row on Saturday and their Grand Final contest against Leeds will be live on Sky Sports (6pm kick-off).