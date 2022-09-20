Bevan French signs new two-year contract with Wigan Warriors

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bevan French broke the Super League record for the most tries in a game by one player earlier this season Bevan French broke the Super League record for the most tries in a game by one player earlier this season

Bevan French has signed a new two-year contract with Wigan Warriors until at least the end of 2024, with a further two-year option.

Earlier this season, French set a new Super League record as he scored seven tries in a single match against Hull FC.

He was subsequently named as the Super League's top try scorer with 31 tries in 2022, an award he also won in 2020.

French was named in the Dream Team for a second time and this season he won his second trophy with the club after featuring in the Challenge Cup Final victory over Huddersfield Giants

The Australian full-back or winger, signed from Parramatta Eels in 2019, had been linked with a move back to the NRL competition Down Under after making such a big impact at Wigan.

"I'm very happy to get it sorted. It's been a long process, but I've got an opportunity to stick around and hopefully win some more silverware along the way," French said.

"It was things outside of rugby that we had to get into place for this to happen so I'm very grateful it's done now. My family was a big reason for going back to Australia.

"We've worked it out where my brother can come and spend some time over here. Looking after my brother first and foremost was the main priority and for him to come over and experience Rugby League, Wigan and the community, I'm really looking forward to creating some memories with him."

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: "Bevan is a superstar of the sport. This signing is as much for the competition of Super League as it is for Wigan and its fans. It is our intention over the next few years to grow the profile of Bevan and make him a household name in British sport."