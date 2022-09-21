St Helens' Morgan Knowles to play in Grand Final after winning second appeal against suspension

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Morgan Knowles will play in Saturday's Grand Final after winning the second appeal against suspension for this arm twist Morgan Knowles will play in Saturday's Grand Final after winning the second appeal against suspension for this arm twist

St Helens' Morgan Knowles will play in Saturday's Grand Final after the club won a second appeal against the two-match suspension he received after their semi-final.

Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford for twisting the arm of Chris Atkin, and his conduct was deemed to be Grade B Dangerous Contact with an opponent.

On Tuesday, the independent tribunal upheld the Match Review Panel's decision and also imposed a £500 fine.

But the RFL said on Wednesday: "After Tuesday's independent tribunal rejected his first appeal, St Helens launched a second appeal claiming that the tribunal's conclusion was 'unreasonable' based on the evidence presented.

"Tonight's tribunal accepted that while there was some twisting to apply pressure to the limb of an opposing player, this did not exceed the normal range of movement and therefore could not have posed an 'unacceptable risk of injury'."

The outcome is a natural boost for the reigning champions as they seek an unprecedented fourth successive Grand Final victory.

It will also be welcomed by England coach Shaun Wane, who looks certain to include the former Welsh international in his 24-man squad for the World Cup.