Wheelchair Super League Grand Final: Halifax Panthers win thriller final 52-48 vs Leeds Rhinos

Halifax Panthers' Rob Hawkins scored five tries as his side beat Leeds Rhinos to the Super League Grand Final title

Halifax Panthers claimed Wheelchair Grand Final glory on Saturday, winning their first Super League title since 2019 after a thrilling 52-48 success against Leeds Rhinos.

A packed house in Manchester saw Leeds make the stronger start, and despite the concession of the first score to Halifax's Nathan Holmes, they hit back with tries from James Simpson and Nathan Collins - the latter finishing after a superb Tom Halliwell pass - to lead 10-6 15 minutes into the final.

Halifax replied with some inspired play, however, and proved dominant in the second quarter, scoring five tries without response.

Rob Hawkins and Jeremy Bourson were among the try scorers, and five minutes from the half-time break, the Panthers had turned things around to lead 36-10.

In the final play of the first half, Leeds got themselves back into the contest, though, as Collins registered his second try close to the posts.

The Rhinos, much like the first period, re-emerged to start the stronger, as Jodie Boyd-Ward and Collins scored quick-fire tires to narrow the deficit, before Halifax hit back through a Seb Bechara try.

Collins would soon notch his fourth and fifth tries of the final for Leeds, however, cutting the Halifax lead to just two points at 42-40 with 12 minutes left.

Two minutes later, the Rhinos were level as Collins punished a Halifax push with a penalty goal, after the Leeds man himself had been fouled.

The final wasn't level for long, however, as Hawkins grabbed his fourth try - with a salute to the fans en route - before scoring his fifth to seemingly seal victory for Halifax.

Leeds had one final say and push, though, as England international Josh Butler finished off a flowing move, and once Collins added the conversion, the gap was narrowed to four points with a minute to go.

A penalty against Halifax for a double tag gave Leeds one final set, and though they pushed hard, they just fell short in the Grand Final.

The Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup begins on Thursday November 3, with England competing in a group against Australia, Spain and Ireland on home soil.

The final is being held at Manchester Central on Friday November 18.

Reaction

"It's an awesome feeling to be champions again," Hawkins told Sky Sports after the match. "I was so nervous before this game, I've hardly been sleeping.

"I have to pay credit to Leeds for their performance. They're a great team, which makes it an amazing feeling to have beaten them again."