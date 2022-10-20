Rugby League World Cup: England head coach Shaun Wane shuffles pack for France clash

John Bateman is named in England's 19-man squad to face France after completing a three-match ban

Shaun Wane has rotated his squad as expected for England’' Rugby League World Cup clash with France in Bolton on Saturday.

The head coach has brought in all five players who were not included in the 19-man squad for the tournament-opening 60-6 win over Samoa, including John Bateman after he completed his three-match ban.

Wigan Warriors back row Bateman had been serving a suspension which was carried over from the 2022 Betfred Super League season, but now looks set to feature against France in this weekend's Group A match.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Ryan Hall, Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor and Mikolaj Oledzki are all brought into the 19 as well, with Wane having previously confirmed everyone who did not feature in the win over Samoa will be involved in the game at the University of Bolton Stadium.

"It was very difficult to pick that last team [to play against Samoa] because the players I didn't pick were all in good form," Wane said.

"I was impressed by their response, all 24 care passionately about their country. They understand I can only pick 17 [on matchday] and this week is their chance.

"Then we've got the Greece game and hopefully we've got the quarter-finals. Then it's fair game, whoever I'm convinced will get us that win in the quarter-final will play."

Andy Ackers is one of the players poised to earn his first full Test cap for England

Salford Red Devils duo Marc Sneyd and hooker Ackers are both poised to win their first full international caps against France after featuring in the warm-up win over Fiji at the AJ Bell Stadium ahead of the World Cup.

Wigan second rower Kai Pearce-Paul, who was 18th man against Samoa, and St Helens back row Batchelor are also likely to make their Test debuts.

Hull Kingston Rovers winger Hall has the opportunity to add to his record tally of 34 tries for his country, coming into the side in place of goal-kicking winger Tommy Makinson, with Dom Young retaining his place after scoring two tries against Samoa. Leeds prop Mikolaj Oledzki is set to earn his second England cap too.

Along with Makinson, forwards Mike McMeeken, Mike Cooper, Morgan Knowles and Matty Lees are the players to make way as Wane fulfils his pledge to give everyone a game by the second week of the tournament.

England captain Sam Tomkins is in the 19 to face France, but could be rested on matchday

The England boss has yet to decide whether to rest his captain, Sam Tomkins, who is likely to be one of the two players to drop out of the squad when it is trimmed to 17 for Saturday, with Jack Welsby moving to full-back and George Williams taking over the captaincy.

Victory for England over France, who began their World Cup campaign with a 34-12 win over debutants Greece in Doncaster on Monday night, would all but assure the hosts of a place in the quarter-finals.

England 19-man squad to face France

Sam Tomkins, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Ryan Hall, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Michael McIlorum, Luke Thompson, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley, Dom Young, Chris Hill, Andy Ackers, Marc Sneyd, Joe Batchelor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul.