Rugby League World Cup 2021: Fixtures, kick-off times and venues for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments in England

The men's, wheelchair and women's World Cups are up for grabs in England in October and November

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup is just around the corner, with England playing host to the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments.

Concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic caused rugby league's global gathering to be postponed by 12 months, but it will finally all get under way on October 15 when England kick off the men's tournament against Samoa in Newcastle.

That will be followed by England's women opening their tournament against debutants Brazil on November 3, with the host nation's wheelchair team facing old rivals Australia two days later in their opener.

The five-week festival of rugby league concludes in Manchester on Friday November 18 and Saturday November 19, with the wheelchair final at Manchester Central on the Friday followed by a women's and men's double-header at Old Trafford on the Saturday.

"We have achieved our objective in delivering minimal disruption to the existing 61-match schedule and I want to place on record my thanks to all those who have made it possible," tournament chief executive Jon Dutton said.

"Every host town and city who joined us on this journey remains involved and they will set the stage for the very best that the sport has to offer."

Organisers have pledged to make the 16th World Cup the biggest and best edition of the tournament, despite being forced to postpone it by a year.

Australia are the current holders of the men's World Cup

Australia are the reigning champions in the men's and women's tournaments after triumphing on their home turf in 2017, while France are the defending wheelchair champions.

Men's World Cup fixtures

Saturday, October 15: England vs Samoa (St James' Park, 2.30pm), Australia vs Fiji (Headingley, 7.30pm).

Sunday, October 16: Scotland vs Italy (Kingston Park, 2.30pm), Jamaica vs Ireland (Headingley, 5pm), New Zealand vs Lebanon (Halliwell Jones Stadium, 7.30pm).

Monday, October 17: France vs Greece (Eco-power Stadium, 7.30pm).

Tuesday, October 18: Tonga vs Papua New Guinea (Totally Wicked Stadium, 7.30pm).

Wednesday, October 19: Wales vs Cook Islands (Leigh Sports Village, 7.30pm).

Friday, October 21: Australia vs Scotland (Coventry Building Society Arena, 7.30pm).

Saturday, October 22: Fiji vs Italy (Kingston Park, 2.30pm), England vs France (University of Bolton Stadium, 5pm), New Zealand vs Jamaica (MKM Stadium, 7.30pm).

Sunday, October 23: Lebanon vs Ireland (Leigh Sports Village, 2.30pm), Samoa vs Greece (Keepmoat Stadium, 5pm), Tonga vs Wales (Totally Wicked Stadium, 7.30pm).

Tuesday, October 25: Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands (Halliwell Jones Stadium, 7.30pm).

Friday, October 28: New Zealand vs Ireland (Headingley, 7.30pm).

Saturday, October 29: England vs Greece (Bramall Lane, 2.30pm), Fiji vs Scotland (Kingston Park, 5pm), Australia vs Italy (Totally Wicked Stadium, 7.30pm).

Sunday, October 30: Lebanon vs Jamaica (Leigh Sports Village, 12pm), Tonga vs Cook Islands (Riverside Stadium, 2.30pm), Samoa vs France (Halliwell Jones Stadium, 5pm).

Monday, October 31: Papua New Guinea vs Wales (Keepmoat Stadium 7.30pm).

Friday, November 4: Quarter-final 1 - Group B winner vs Group C runner-up (John Smith's Stadium, 7.30pm).

Saturday, November 5: Quarter-final 2 - Group A winner vs Group D runner-up (DW Stadium, 2.30pm).

Sunday, November 6: Quarter-final 3 - Group C winner vs Group B runner-up (MKM Stadium, 7.30pm).

Monday, November 7: Quarter-final 4 - Group D winner vs Group A runner-up (University of Bolton Stadium).

Friday, November 11: Semi-final 1 - Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner (Elland Road, 7.45pm).

Saturday, November 12: Semi-final 2 - Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner (Emirates Stadium, 2.30pm).

Saturday, November 19: Final (Old Trafford, 4pm).

Women's World Cup fixtures

Tuesday, November 1 (Headingley): England vs Brazil (2.30pm), Papua New Guinea vs Canada (MKM Stadium, 5pm).

Wednesday, November 2 (LNER Community Stadium): New Zealand vs France (5pm), Australia vs Cook Islands (7.30pm).

Saturday, November 5: England vs Canada (DW Stadium, 12pm), Papua New Guinea vs Brazil (5pm).

Sunday, November 6 (LNER Community Stadium): New Zealand vs Cook Islands (5pm), Australia vs France (7.30pm).

Wednesday, November 9 (Headingley): Canada vs Brazil (5pm), England vs Papua New Guinea (7.30pm).

Thursday, November 10 (LNER Community Stadium): France vs Cook Islands (5pm), Australia vs New Zealand (7.30pm).

Monday, November 13 (LNER Community Stadium): Semi-final - Group B winner vs Group A runner-up (5pm), Group A winner vs Group B runner-up (7.30pm).

Saturday, November 19: Final (Old Trafford, 1.15pm).

Wheelchair World Cup fixtures

Thursday, November 3 (Copper Box Arena): Spain vs Ireland (5pm), England vs Australia (7.30pm).

Friday, November 4 (EIS Sheffield): France vs Wales (11am), Scotland vs USA (1.30pm).

Sunday, November 6 (Copper Box Arena): England vs Spain (12pm), Australia vs Ireland (2.30pm).

Monday, November 7 (EIS Sheffield): France vs Scotland (5pm), Wales vs USA (7.30pm).

Wednesday, November 9 (Copper Box Arena): Australia vs Spain (11am), England vs Ireland (1.30pm).

Thursday, November 10 (EIS Sheffield): France vs USA (11am), Wales vs Scotland (1.30pm).

Sunday, November 13 (EIS Sheffield): Semi-finals - Group B winner vs Group A runner-up (12pm), Group A winner vs Group B runner-up (2.30pm).

Friday, November 18: Final (Manchester Central, 7.30pm).