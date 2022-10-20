Derrell Olpherts: Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith aims to harness new signing's versatility

Derrell Olpherts has joined Leeds from Castleford on a two-year contract

Rohan Smith believes Derrell Olpherts' versatility will prove vital to Leeds Rhinos after the back made the switch from Super League rivals Castleford Tigers.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract with last season's Grand Final runners-up, having spent three seasons with the Tigers after joining from Salford Red Devils in 2020.

Olpherts has been mainly deployed on the wing during his Super League career but can operate at centre and full-back as well, and Leeds head coach Smith is eager to harness those abilities.

"We are pleased to confirm Derrell's signing," Smith said. "He is a talented player who can play anywhere in the backline.

"He showed last season in particular that he is an outstanding try scorer as well and I look forward to seeing him as part of our existing backline."

Wakefield-born Olpherts began his career with part-timers Dewsbury Rams and also represented Hemel Stages and Newcastle Thunder before earning an opportunity in Super League with Salford in 2018.

His time with Castleford included reaching the Challenge Cup final in 2021 and scoring 36 tries in 54 appearances and last season he scored an impressive 18 tries.

Derrell Olpherts finished off this team move to complete a hat-trick for Castleford Tigers against Hull FC during the 2022 Super League season

The 2022 season also saw Olpherts finish third in Super League for metres made behind the Rhinos' Ash Handley and Man of Steel nominee Jai Field, and was the top player for tackle busts, ahead of Field and St Helens' Jack Welsby.

It has already been confirmed Olpherts would be leaving Castleford at the end of the 2022 season and he is ready to embrace whatever role is asked of him at Leeds.

"I didn't really play winger until I came into Super League, and I played my rugby before then as a centre or full-back," Olpherts said.

"I am happy to play at centre as well, I know that is something that Rohan has spoken about, and I'll be working hard to add that versatility to my game and achieve good things here.

"The squad did fantastic last year and to get to a Grand Final just shows how much effort and skill there is around the place. Hopefully I can add to the squad and help us go one step further."