Super League: Nathan Peats back with Huddersfield Giants on three-year deal

Nathan Peats is returning to Huddersfield Giants for the 2023 Betfred Super League season, becoming their eighth new signing ahead of next year.

The 32-year-old hooker enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Giants in 2021, making 12 appearances and scoring one try, as well as featuring for the Combined Nations All Stars against England in the same year.

Peats has now re-joined Huddersfield on a three-year contract after spending the 2022 season with Toulouse Olympique and Giants head coach Ian Watson believes he will be the ideal replacement for Danny Levi, who has been released from his contract on compassionate grounds after an impressive year with the club.

"I said it when he was here about Nathan - he was one the best nines that I have had the opportunity to work with," Watson said.

"Danny has been great for us, and he is an out-and-out runner, and we have the likes of George Roby who will come through, but where we felt we needed to be better was when it comes to big games.

"His experience, along with the likes of Chris McQueen, was huge, so to put Nathan Peats in with the likes of [Kevin] Naiqama and Chris Hill as well as Chris McQueen again, while having that balance in the team and the spine is going to be huge for us going forward and potentially take us to another level."

Australian Peats began his career with NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs, making over 50 appearances for the club, and has represented Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans in the competition as well. He appeared in all three matches for New South Wales in the 2017 State of Origin series too.

Peats joined promoted Leigh Centurions for the 2021 Super League season before moving to the Giants on loan, followed by linking up with Toulouse on a two-year deal ahead of their first season in the top flight after a spell with RC Albi in France's domestic Elite 1 competition.

The departure of Levi, who is set to return to Australia after playing in the Rugby League World Cup for Samoa following one season with Huddersfield, left a spot at hooker needing to be filled and Peats jumped at the chance of a return to the John Smith's Stadium.

"It's been really exciting for me - I didn't really want to leave last year," Peats said. "I had a really great time playing for Huddersfield and under Watto too. We tried to figure things out but right at the end we couldn't get it done.

"I've obviously been in France for the last 10 months, but as soon as I heard the situation and that Watto was interested again I couldn't jump at it any quicker.

"I'm very, very excited, as I said I didn't want to leave last year, I really found my love for footy again. So, to be back there, where I found my love again, I am super excited to be back at the Giants."

Peats joins Jake Connor, Jake Bibby, Jack Bibby, Sam Halsall, Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters and Harry Rushton as Huddersfield's new recruits ahead of the 2023 season. He will add to Watson's hooking options, which also include Adam O'Brien and the 19-year-old Roby.