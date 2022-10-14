Super League: Jake Connor returning to Huddersfield Giants after leaving Hull FC

Jake Connor is returning to Huddersfield after six seasons with Hull FC

Jake Connor will return to Huddersfield Giants from Hull FC for the start of the 2023 Betfred Super League season after six seasons at the MKM Stadium.

The 29-year-old full-back or half-back began his career with the Giants where he came through the youth system and made his debut in 2013, spending a further three seasons with the club.

Connor has been with Hull FC since 2017, winning the Challenge Cup in his first year with the Black and Whites, but has now decided to return back to where it all began after signing a three-year deal.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be coming back," Connor said. "Although it wasn't an easy decision it's definitely the right one for me and my family.

"I feel like I've got some unfinished business at the club, and I've got some old mates here that I can't wait to catch up with.

"I'm really looking forward to working under Ian Watson and also Luke Robinson who I know well. I've played against Ian's sides on numerous occasions, and they're always well drilled. We've got a good squad and a good structure, and I can't wait to be a part of it and enjoy my rugby."

Connor is the latest signing in a busy off-season for Huddersfield, who have already recruited Esan Marsters from NRL side Gold Coast Titans, Wigan Warriors trio Jake Bibby, Jack Bibby and Sam Halsall, former St Helens centre Kevin Naiqama, and Canberra Raiders' Harry Rushton.

Jake 'The Snake' Connor joins Jon Wells at the touchscreen for an in-depth look at his playing style and persona – plus the future ambitions of one of Super League's biggest stars

Giants head coach Ian Watson is delighted to have added the Great Britain international to his ranks for 2023 and is excited by what he will add after a year which saw Huddersfield reach the Betfred Challenge Cup final and the Super League play-offs.

"I'd like to welcome Jake back to the Giants, he is a huge signing for us," Watson said. "Jake is a player I have admired from afar and is a tough competitor who wants to win at all costs and will drive people in his team to be better and want more.

"Last year we were the fourth-best attack in Super League and hopefully adding Jake into our team can propel us to score even more points while maintaining our defensive mentality.

"This is a great moment for Huddersfield to get back one of our own players and a lot of credit should go to Richard [Thewlis, chief executive] and Ken [Davy, chairman] for working so hard to get this deal through."