Betfred Super League: Jake Wardle joins Wigan Warriors on three-year deal

Jake Wardle arrives at Wigan Warriors on a three-year deal

Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of centre Jake Wardle on a three-year deal and the move sees Sam Halsall and Jack Bibby go in the opposite direction to Huddersfield Giants in permanent deals.

Wardle came through Huddersfield's Academy and made his debut for the club in 2016. Having played for both the Giants and most recently Warrington Wolves, the outside back has scored 22 tries in 62 Super League appearances.

Halifax-born Wardle is an England international having made his try-scoring debut in a win over the Combined Nations All Stars earlier this year. He also featured in England Knights' win over France last weekend.

"It's all happened pretty quickly. I want to take the opportunity with both hands. One of the main reasons for coming was Matty Peet who has known me since I was 16," Wardle said.

"The club speaks for itself - I want to bring some more success to the club and win trophies. The facilities are unbelievable and first class. I can't wait to get stuck in and bring what I can to the team."

Head coach Matt Peet has 'high expectations' for Jake and is looking forward to welcoming him and his family into the club.

"He is a player we have admired throughout his development and he is a credit to the Huddersfield Giants Academy. We are confident that he will be a great fit for Wigan," Peet said.

Wardle's arrival sees two departures with Halsall and Bibby going the opposite way to Huddersfield. Having progressed through Wigan's Academy, Halsall made 17 first team appearances for the Warriors, scoring eight tries.

Similarly, prop forward Bibby came through the system and went on to make a single senior appearance - his try-scoring debut against Hull KR in August this year.

"We wish Sam all the best at Huddersfield, he is a quality young man and will be a great addition to a strong Giants team," Peet said. "Jack comes off the back of an outstanding year in the Reserves and on loan. He is very professional and hard-working; we wish him every success."

On all three players, executive director Kris Radlinski, added: "We have been working hard to recruit Jake for a number of years. He is an exciting player who will fit very well into our style of play. For a young England international to commit his long term to the club is a great coup.

"On one hand we are delighted to recruit Jake, but we are equally saddened to lose Sam. He is a wonderful guy who we all think a lot about but having spent the last two years on loan at various clubs, it is now time for him to start establishing himself as a regular starter.

"Jack is at the start of his journey and if his application and commitment is anything to judge by, he will go on to have a good career. We wish Sam and Jack all the best."