Gareth Widdop signs for Castleford Tigers on two-year deal

Gareth Widdop is returning to his native Yorkshire to join Castleford

Castleford Tigers have announced the signing of Gareth Widdop following his departure from Warrington.

The 33-year-old half-back has signed a deal for the next two seasons and joins Wakefield captain Jacob Miller in moving to Castleford.

Widdop has a host of experience in both the NRL and Super League, having played for the Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons, captaining the Dragons in 2017, before moving to Warrington in 2020.

He retired from international rugby just a month ago as England's second-highest points scorer, behind Kevin Sinfield, and is relishing the chance to return to his native Yorkshire to play in front of family and friends.

"I'm really excited to extend my career for another couple of seasons at such a great club. It means a lot." Widdop told castlefordtigers.com.

"They've put faith in me to bring me across to Castleford. Hopefully, I can bring a lot of experience from my career. I'm really excited to get started with the club."

"It's very pleasing, a lot of my mates and some of my family are big Cas fans so I might get a few more to the game than I did when I was over at Warrington! It's great to be back in Yorkshire and closer to home, I really can't wait to get started."

Having played with both Mahe Fonua and Jake Mamo before, Widdop feels he will settle in quickly at Castleford under head coach Lee Radford.

"I spoke to Radders (Radford) a couple of times, and he threw it out there about the potential of moving to Castleford.

"I know a few of the players who I've played alongside in Australia and the UK as well, and they said what a great coach he is.

"After speaking on the phone to him and in person, he seems like a really good person and a really good coach, so I'm looking forward to working with him.



"I see a lot of the boys around, some of them live my way. It's a great squad, a great roster and they're heading in the right direction, and I really want to be a part of that.

"We'll be going out there and putting our all in. Your support means a lot, running out here before, when that Cas crowd gets behind you it's certainly very vocal.

"It gives you that extra bit of energy to go and perform. I'm really excited to be part of the Castleford culture."

Radford said: "What Gareth has achieved in the game has been phenomenal, his experience that he brings is huge.



"The stage he is at in his career, I think Castleford will be a really good environment for him and I think he will be good around it for everyone else too.

"Everybody I've spoken to has said what a great bloke he is, what a competitor he is, and you don't do what he has done in the game by fluke.

"He is going to be a great player and a great addition for us, I think.

"Gareth and Milky (Miller) playing together, they are looking forward to that and so am I.

"I think they will bring the best out of each other. Two senior blokes, one plays on a little bit more instinct, but the other's strengths are his organisational skills, hopefully, they will complement each other."