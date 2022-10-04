Jacob Miller: Half-back swaps Wakefield Trinity for local rivals Castleford Tigers

Former Wakefield half-back Jacob Miller is joining rivals Castleford in 2023

Jacob Miller is crossing the West Yorkshire divide to join Castleford Tigers from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2023 Betfred Super League season.

The 30-year-old half-back confirmed in August he would be leaving Trinity after eight seasons with the club, during which time he was appointed captain.

Miller has now signed a three-year contract with Wakefield's rivals Castleford, who had been looking to replace Hull FC-bound half Jake Trueman and cannot wait to get started at the Tigers under Lee Radford.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I'm obviously moving to a cross-town rival but the team and the squad that we are building for next year is really exciting," Miller said.

"It's probably the main thing that attracted me to come here. I will also be linking up with some familiar faces that I have played with before and been coached by before, that is another thing I am really looking forward to.

"It was a tough decision because Wakefield has played a big part in my journey over here and I've got nothing but good things to say about the place.

"I am grateful for everything they have done for me, and it was a decision I didn't take lightly. It was a great place for me but at the same time, I am looking forward to the new challenge."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Miller was named player of the match as Wakefield Trinity won the derby clash away to Castleford Tigers earlier this year Miller was named player of the match as Wakefield Trinity won the derby clash away to Castleford Tigers earlier this year

Miller began his career in his native Australia as a scholarship player with Sydney Roosters and made his NRL debut with Wests Tigers in 2011.

He moved to Super League with Hull FC two years later and spent two seasons with the Black and Whites, including working under Radford in 2014, before switching to Wakefield for 2015.

The 2022 season proved a difficult one for Wakefield, but Miller played a pivotal role in helping Trinity avoid relegation and was named player of the match as they ended Castleford's seven-year run of wins in derby matches in July.

He was also selected for the Combined Nations All Stars for their mid-season international against England, lining up with future Tigers team-mates Kenny Edwards and Mahe Fonua.

Castleford head coach Lee Radford previously worked with Miller during his time in charge of Hull FC

"I've stayed in touch with Jacob over the years and off the field I have always got on with him," Radford said.

"I said to him four or five years ago that I'm pleased to see the player that he has developed into, and how far he has come since being that fresh-faced novice.

"To get the opportunity to work with him again at this stage in his career, I think he will be great for Castleford Tigers. He was the captain of Wakefield for a number of years, so he'll bring that vocal side and off the field, he's going to bring a lot.

"On the field, he will bring an enormous amount because of his organisation and the skill with his kicking game it's probably an area that we've highlighted that we can be better at."