Adam Walker: Former Super League forward and Scotland international dies aged 31

Adam Walker was capped 14 times by Scotland

Tributes have been paid to former Super League player Adam Walker following his death at the age of 31.

Walker played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for Rovers and the Red Devils' 2019 Grand Final defeat against Saints.

He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions too and spent a short period signed for Leigh Centurions in 2020. News of his death was announced on Tuesday.

On the international stage, the prop won 14 caps for Scotland and featured in both their 2013 Rugby League World Cup and 2016 Four Nations squads, with the governing body among those leading the tributes.

"Everyone involved with Scotland Rugby League is saddened to learn of the passing of Adam," Scotland Rugby League operations director Ollie Cruickshank said.

"Adam played with pride every time he stepped on the pitch for Scotland and was a member of our 2013 World Cup squad and a part of our 2014 European Championship winning squad.

"Our thoughts are with Adam's family and friends at this time."

Former team-mates took to social media to pay tribute to Walker as well, with ex-Salford half-back Jackson Hastings among them.

"Rest in love fozzy! Absolute horrible news," Hastings posted on his Twitter account. "One of the best off loaders I've been lucky enough to play alongside.

"Champion team-mate and someone who was miss understood [sic]. Best wishes to family and close friends during this tough time."

Fellow former Huddersfield forward Eorl Crabtree, quote tweeting the Giants' tribute to Walker, paid his respects on Twitter as well.

"I was Honoured to have shared the field with Adam," Crabtree wrote. "My thoughts are with the family."

The Giants, where Walker began his career after coming through the academy, were joined by Wakefield, Salford and Hull KR in sending their condolences.