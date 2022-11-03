2023 Betfred Super League fixtures announced: Warrington vs Leeds live on Sky Sports on opening day

St Helens continue to work with the NRL to finalise arrangements for a World Club Challenge before their 2023 season gets under way.

The 2023 Betfred Super League season will get under way on Thursday February 16 as Warrington Wolves take on the Leeds Rhinos live on Sky Sports.

The regular season in 2023 will see each team play 27 fixtures - 13 home and 13 away, plus Magic Weekend at St James' Park, Newcastle.

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos is the first of 66 games that will be shown live on Sky.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Following the opening clash, the new faces of Super League will be live on Sky Sports, as the newly-promoted and newly re-named Leigh Leopards welcome former coach Paul Rowley and his Salford Red Devils team to Leigh Sports Village on Friday February 17.

Opening Weekend: Live on Sky Thursday February 16: Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Friday February 17: Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils (8pm)

Easter Weekend is set for a bumper round of fixtures as Rivals Round takes over once again and, for the first time, all six games will be live on Sky Sports.

The action starts with a West Yorkshire rivalry as Castleford Tigers host Wakefield Trinity on Thursday April 6 and will see Hull FC vs Hull KR, Wigan Warriors vs St Helens, Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants from Friday through to Sunday.

Rivals Round: All live on Sky Thursday April 6: Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity (8pm) Friday April 7: Hull FC vs Hull KR (12.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs St Helens (3pm) Saturday April 8: Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils (2.30pm), Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves (5pm) Sunday April 9: Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants (6pm)

At the end of the regular season, the Play-Off series will see the top six ranked teams fight it out to reach Old Trafford and the top two teams at the end of the regular season will be just 80 minutes from the Grand Final and receive a bye in week one before facing the winners from third vs sixth and fourth vs fifth.

Magic Weekend: Saturday June 3: Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR (1.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons (3.45pm), Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers (6pm) Sunday June 4: Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards (12.30pm), St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants (2.45pm), Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves (5pm)

The climax of the season, the Betfred Super League Grand Final, will once again take place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 14.

World Club Challenge in the works

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Super League and St Helens continue to work with the NRL to finalise arrangements for a World Club Challenge game to be held across the weekend of February 18 and 19 with further information to come as decisions are finalised.

With St Helens potentially taking part in the World Club Challenge, their opening round fixture against Huddersfield Giants will be postponed and re-arranged at a date later in the season.

Super League Live on Sky:

Thursday February 16: Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday February 17: Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils (8pm)

Friday February 24: Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC (8pm)

Thursday March 2: Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils (8pm)

Friday March 3: St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday March 9: Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Friday March 10: Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Thursday March 16: Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday March 17: St Helens vs Hull FC (8pm)

Thursday March 23: Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens (8pm)

Friday March 24: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR (8pm)

Thursday March 30: Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday March 31: Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday April 6: Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

Friday April 7: Hull FC vs Hull KR (12.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs St Helens (3pm)

Saturday April 8: Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils (2.30pm), Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves (5pm)

Sunday April 9: Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants (6pm)

Thursday April 13: Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Friday April 14: Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Thursday April 20: St Helens vs Warrington Wolves (8pm)

Friday April 21: Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR (8pm)

Thursday May 4: Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday May 5: Catalans Dragons vs St Helens (8pm)

Thursday May 11: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC (8pm)

Friday May 12: Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday May 25: Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday May 26: Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (8pm)

Saturday June 3: Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR (1.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons (3.45pm), Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers (6pm)

Sunday June 4: Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards (12.30pm), St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants (2.45pm), Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves (5pm)

Friday June 9: St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Saturday June 10: Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants (5pm)

Further fixtures live on Sky Sports will be announced in due course.