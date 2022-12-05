Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to join NRL's Newcastle Knights at end of 2023

Kai Pearce-Paul will compete in his fourth Super League campaign for Wigan before heading to the NRL.

Super League stars Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Pearce-Paul will remain for his fourth campaign with Wigan in 2023 before joining the Knights, with Pryce completing another season with the Huddersfield Giants before also making the move.

Pryce has made 28 appearances for the Giants since making his debut last year, while Pearce-Paul has featured 38 times for Wigan.

Knights Director of Football Peter Parr believes the signings adds some real depth to their squad.

"These are important signings for the Knights," Parr said. "We are very excited to be able to attract two of the brightest young talents from Super League to join our club.

"We believe both players have a skillset that will make an impression on the National Rugby League once they arrive."

However, the moves represent a sizeable blow to the players' respective Super League clubs, with Wigan Warriors Executive Director Kris Radlinski expressing his "disappointment" at losing rising star Pearce-Paul.

"We are all disappointed to lose Kai," said Radlinski.

"Having paid a transfer fee to London Broncos three years ago, our coaches have developed a very raw talent into an international rugby league player

"We presented Kai with a very attractive and long-term contract. Ultimately, Kai's desire to go to the NRL was the determining factor.

"Kai is committed to Wigan for the 2023 season before leaving for Australia at the end of the year. He is an impressive young man who has been a pleasure to work with over the past few years.

"We expect a big year from Kai and then we will wish him well on his new adventure."

Huddersfield Giants Managing Director Richard Thewlis also confirmed that the Giants tried to retain the exciting Pryce but that his desire to take up an NRL opportunity was a deciding factor.

"We have known for some time now via Will's management and Will himself that he was set for a move in 2024 and we wish him every possible success," Thewlis said.

"It feels better for all concerned to get the news out now rather than have endless speculation during the early part of next year when contracts can tend to form a large part of the media questioning at every clubs weekly press briefings.

"Will leaves in around a years' time with our very best wishes for the future and we look forward to watching his progress down under.

"For our part we did of course want him to stay and gave him an opportunity to do so but his heart is set on a change of lifestyle and new challenge abroad.

"The key focus for Will now is to have a great pre-season with us and get ready to become an integral part of Ian Watson's 2023 plans.

"We believe we have an excellent squad and the opportunity and ability to push on again after last year's successes.

"Whilst there is obvious disappointment at the club it is also a great accolade for Will to be offered an opportunity whilst so young and for the coaches involved in our player development model and indeed everyone here who has been involved with Will from his first a day as a 16-year-old.

"It shows that our club is one that produces high quality professional players from within - indeed we now sit in the top three in the entire game for developing Super League players with our academy again being graded as outstanding by the RFL's independent auditors."