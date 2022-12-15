Wigan Warriors bring club and community together - 'It's about giving back'

Wigan's players have been out in the community as part of the club's 'Warriors Together' initiative

Sam Powell's children will be used to seeing one of their parents waiting for them at the gates at the end of the school day. Perhaps less familiar is dad turning up at school as part of his day job.

That was exactly what happened last Friday though as the Wigan Warriors hooker joined five of his team-mates and members of the Betfred Super League club's community foundation at their school.

For the second year running, Warriors head coach Matt Peet has been sending his players out to visit schools and various community groups in the town and surrounding area every Friday in December as part of their pre-season preparations, building the relationship between the club and the public.

Powell, a former Wigan St Patricks junior now entering his 11th season as a professional with his hometown team, knows as well as anyone the importance of those bonds. The fact his family were involved on this particular day too made it extra special.

"It's something I really enjoy doing," Powell told Sky Sports. "I found out the day before I was coming and didn't tell my kids, so it was a bit of a surprise for them, but just to come to a school where they are makes it a bit extra special.

"When Matty took over, he wanted to really push getting us back with the community and more connected.

"Last year, we made some big steps forward with that and this year we're trying to improve again."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Super League coach of the year Peet, whose previous roles at Wigan include working in the community and youth development departments, oversaw the development of the 'Warriors Unite' programme which was launched late last year to bring the town and club closer.

That has been rebranded as 'Warriors Together' for 2022 with the aim now shifting to strengthening those links which were rebuilt following the Covid-19 pandemic when all in-person community work was put on hold.

Being seen as figures who embrace being part of the community in Wigan and the surrounding area is part of the culture Peet has tried to build since being elevated to the head coach role ahead of the season just gone, and new Warriors signing Jake Wardle has felt that since moving from Huddersfield Giants.

"The big things Matty Peet sold to me about Wigan were culture and this is a way to create that," Wardle, who signed a three-year contract with the Warriors in October, told Sky Sports.

Jake Wardle has embraced the culture at Wigan after joining on a three-year contract

"It's about giving back to the kids as well who come and support us on gamedays and inspiring the next generation as well.

"Every club tries to do it and it's about growing the game, so the more people who can get involved the better."

The 'Warriors Together' sessions vary depending on audience, with visits to secondary schools involving the players and community staff doing rugby sessions with pupils, while Robin Park Arena plays host to the Rugby Memories groups which help supporters with dementia and tackle isolation.

Trips to primary schools, like Friday's visit to Aspull, take the form of a presentation which sees the players talk about managing pressures and dealing with setbacks as professional athletes, using sport to help impart life lessons to children, mixed in with some fun games as well.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

It is not just the older members of the squad involved though, with Harry Smith joining them on this visit. Although now an established first-team player and a Betfred Challenge Cup winner, Smith is still just 22 and not too far removed from his own school days in his hometown of Widnes.

"It is a bit surreal at times because you don't feel like you've earned that opportunity," Smith told Sky Sports. "But to be able to get the kids down to any games or anything which gets them involved in rugby league is a massive bonus, not just for Wigan but the whole game in general.

"It's been brilliant again for us lads to be able to get out, come see the kids, and encourage them to come down to games because that's what it's all about."

That 16-14 win over Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup final back in May extended Wigan's record number of triumphs in the competition to 20, although they missed out on the Super League title after a surprise 20-8 defeat to Leeds Rhinos in the play-off semi-finals.

Wigan celebrated a record 20th Challenge Cup triumph in May

The team have been taking rugby league's most prestigious knockout trophy out with them on their school visits too, giving something else for the next generation to aspire to.

"This is why it means so much to our town, winning it," Powell said. "To bring it to schools and the community is massive, to let children see it, and hopefully that will inspire them to be part of it one day."

The 2023 Betfred Super League season kicks off in February with two fixtures from Round 1 live on Sky Sports. Grand Final runners-up Leeds Rhinos travel to Warrington Wolves on Thursday, February 16, followed by promoted Leigh Leopards hosting Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 17.