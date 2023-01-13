James Simpson, England Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winner, retires after 10 years in the sport

James Simpson was part of England Wheelchair's World Cup-winning squad in 2022

England and Leeds Rhinos Wheelchair player James Simpson has announced his retirement from the sport after a 10-year career.

Simpson was part of England's World Cup-winning squad in 2022 and earned 31 caps for his country in total.

He made his Leeds debut in 2012, played in seven Grand Finals and won the title in 2018 and 2021, while he also captained the club to three Challenge Cup titles and the League Leaders Shield in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Simpson, an ambassador at the most recent World Cup, will now join Rhinos' coaching staff.

Simpson said: "I made the decision a few years ago that I would retire from playing. I was in the army for 10 years and I played for 10 years and I just thought now would be a good time for a new challenge.

Simpson was emotional after England's victory over France in the World Cup final

"After waking up the next day after the World Cup final, I called my partner and I felt such a sense of fulfilment and I knew I'd made the right decision to end my playing career and now it's time to move on to something else."

'I have seen the game grow so much'

"I would like to thank everyone who has been part of my journey as a player. I've been really lucky to be an ambassador for the World Cup and to have a voice in the game. Over the last 10 years I have seen the game grow so much, from playing in little sports halls to playing on the big stage in front of 5,000 people.

"I'm stepping away at a time where I've seen the game reach these heights and I'm proud to have played a part in that and hopefully I've had an impact as an ambassador.

"I've seen the Rhinos go from losing every game we've ever played to winning the treble. So it's has been great being part of a team that's gone from rock bottom to being a challenger every year.

"It's been an honour to represent my home city and to play alongside some great players. It's been such an amazing ride and I'm so proud of everything I and the club have achieved and I'm looking forward to what the future brings.

Simpson (left) won 31 caps for his country

"I will be staying on as a coach and doing some stuff behind the scenes, doing what I can to make the Rhinos team even bigger and better.

"I'm really looking forward to moving into the coaching role more full time and the chance to not just focus on the Super League team, but also dedicating time to the second team we've got now as we grow the sport.

'Simpson has set the standards for England'

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "I would like to congratulate James on his outstanding career. He joined the Rhinos team at a time when there was little profile for the wheelchair game and over the next decade he played a huge role in growing the sport to where it is today.

"James has been a great ambassador for our club and the wheelchair game as a player and I am sure he will continue to influence the sport and enjoy more success as a coach."

Martin Coyd OBE, General Manager of England Wheelchair Rugby League said: "Over the past 10 years James has been a key figure in the development of wheelchair rugby league and especially in the increase in our sport's profile through RLWC2021 as an ambassador for the tournament.

"I remember his first selection for the England squad in 2014 and it has been a pleasure to see his career develop both with the national team and with Leeds Rhinos as they have become a dominant force in the domestic game.

"James has set the standards for the England Team and players a critical role in shaping who we are and what we stand for. He played a massive role in the World Cup success.

"His finest hour for the Rhinos was his magnificent leadership in the 2022 Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final when he took them to victory over a Catalans Dragons team who had not lost a game since 2017 - that showed the way for England winning the World Cup.

"Congratulations to him on all he has achieved in his inspirational response to the injuries he suffered serving his country in Afghanistan - and I am delighted he will retain a significant role in Wheelchair Rugby League as the Leeds Rhinos coach, as we prepare to build on England's World Cup win and grow the game in the UK and around the world."