St Helens warm-up for World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers with comfortable win over St George Illawarra Dragons

Alex Walmsley in action for St Helens against St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong

St Helens warmed up for next Saturday's World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers with a comfortable 30-18 victory over St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong.

Tries from Lewis Dodd, Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Joey Lussick and Tee Ritson secured a morale-boosting win for the Super League champions ahead of their showdown with the Panthers next weekend.

Saints flew out of the blocks in this NRL Pre-Season Challenge clash to lead by 10 points after 12 minutes.

Dodd pounced on James Roby's clever grubber kick before Makinson held off two tacklers to feed the supporting Welsby near the try line.

Converted tries in the space of three minutes from Zac Lomax and Treigh Stewart, however, put the Dragons ahead just after the halfway point of the period.

Makinson kicked the Saints level and the wing then showed outstanding footwork to cut inside a couple of defenders and establish a 16-12 interval lead.

The second half was a tighter affair until replacement Lussick sneaked over from close range after 64 minutes and Ben Davies added the extras.

Saints claimed a fifth try when Ritson scorched over and Davies converted again.

Savelio Tamale scored with his first touch to give the Dragons late hope but Davies rounded off the scoring with a straightforward penalty.

