Sky Sports unveils 2023 Women's Super League coverage | Wheelchair Super League Grand Final to be shown live

Reigning champions Leeds Rhinos and Challenge Cup holders St Helens face off in one of Sky Sports' live Women's Super League matches in 2023

Sky Sports has announced its live coverage for the Betfred Women’s Super League season in 2023, including three regular-season matches, the play-offs and the Grand Final.

The Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will be returning to screens for the third year running too, making Sky Sports the home of all three Grand Finals in 2023.

The news was confirmed at the Super League season launch at the Museum of Science and Industry, where representatives from the women's and wheelchair competitions joined those from the 12 men's teams.

The best of the action from the 2022 Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and York City Knights.

"It's great to see both the Women's and Wheelchair Super League competitions included at the season launch and it is testament to the progress the sport is seeing," June Fairhurst, senior producer at Sky Sports, said.

"At Sky Sports we look forward to showcasing more of the best that the sport has to offer in both Women's and Wheelchair Super League and hope more people will be inspired to pick up a ball by our coverage of these competitions."

Sky Sports' live BWSL coverage kicks off with the first game of the season on Easter Sunday at Headingley with a rematch of last year's Grand Final as Leeds Rhinos take on York Valkyrie ahead of the men's clash with Huddersfield Giants.

The Rhinos are in action on Friday, May 26 too in another double-header when both the women's and men's teams take on St Helens at home.

Highlights of the 2022 Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and Halifax Panthers.

Saints, winners of the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup in 2022, then host York at Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, July 28, followed by the play-offs following the conclusion of the regular season.

The Women's Super League Grand Final will take place on the weekend of October 7 and 8, with the venue and kick-off time to be confirmed.

The date, time, and venue for the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final are still to be confirmed, but it will once again receive extensive live coverage on Sky Sports.

Leeds won the title for the first time in 2021 before they were beaten by Halifax Panthers in Manchester last year - and the Rhinos and Panthers will again start as favourites to contest the Grand Final in 2023, when the wheelchair season kicks off in April.

Sky Sports live BWSL fixtures in 2023

Sun, Apr 9 - Leeds Rhinos vs York Valkyrie (TBC)

Fri, May 26 - Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (5.30pm)

Fri, Jul 28 - St Helens vs York Valkyrie (5.30pm)

TBC - Play-offs

Oct 7-8 - BWSL Grand Final

Sky Sports is the home of all three Super League Grand Finals in 2023. The Men's Grand Final, the Women's Grand Final and the Wheelchair Grand Final will all be live on Sky Sports next season. Also stream on NOW TV.