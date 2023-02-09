Sky Sports unveils 2023 Women's Super League coverage | Wheelchair Super League Grand Final to be shown live
Sky Sports will show three matches live in this year's Betfred Women's Super League plus the play-offs and Grand Final; the Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final is live for the third year running; watch the men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals on Sky in 2023
Last Updated: 09/02/23 8:06am
Sky Sports has announced its live coverage for the Betfred Women’s Super League season in 2023, including three regular-season matches, the play-offs and the Grand Final.
The Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will be returning to screens for the third year running too, making Sky Sports the home of all three Grand Finals in 2023.
The news was confirmed at the Super League season launch at the Museum of Science and Industry, where representatives from the women's and wheelchair competitions joined those from the 12 men's teams.
"It's great to see both the Women's and Wheelchair Super League competitions included at the season launch and it is testament to the progress the sport is seeing," June Fairhurst, senior producer at Sky Sports, said.
"At Sky Sports we look forward to showcasing more of the best that the sport has to offer in both Women's and Wheelchair Super League and hope more people will be inspired to pick up a ball by our coverage of these competitions."
Sky Sports' live BWSL coverage kicks off with the first game of the season on Easter Sunday at Headingley with a rematch of last year's Grand Final as Leeds Rhinos take on York Valkyrie ahead of the men's clash with Huddersfield Giants.
The Rhinos are in action on Friday, May 26 too in another double-header when both the women's and men's teams take on St Helens at home.
Saints, winners of the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup in 2022, then host York at Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, July 28, followed by the play-offs following the conclusion of the regular season.
The Women's Super League Grand Final will take place on the weekend of October 7 and 8, with the venue and kick-off time to be confirmed.
The date, time, and venue for the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final are still to be confirmed, but it will once again receive extensive live coverage on Sky Sports.
Leeds won the title for the first time in 2021 before they were beaten by Halifax Panthers in Manchester last year - and the Rhinos and Panthers will again start as favourites to contest the Grand Final in 2023, when the wheelchair season kicks off in April.
Sky Sports live BWSL fixtures in 2023
Sun, Apr 9 - Leeds Rhinos vs York Valkyrie (TBC)
Fri, May 26 - Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (5.30pm)
Fri, Jul 28 - St Helens vs York Valkyrie (5.30pm)
TBC - Play-offs
Oct 7-8 - BWSL Grand Final
