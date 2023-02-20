Team of the week: The star performers from the World Club Challenge and Super League Round 1

Lewis Dodd is one of the St Helens players from their World Club Challenge triumph who earns a place in our team of the week

We go through the statistics and put together our team of the week from the first weekend of the 2023 rugby league season...

1. Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The former Scotland international full-back was heavily involved as Hull KR opened the new Super League season with a 27-18 win at home to Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

Coote assisted three of the hosts' tries and assisted three line-breaks, along with breaking the line once and busting four tackles. He gained 135 metres and kicked three goals, too.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

2. Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

Davies has proven a prolific try-scorer during his time with Catalans and kicked the 2023 season off with two as they won 38-24 away to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, along with providing an assist.

He gained 120 metres and made 70 post-contact metres on the back of four tackle busts and one line-break, and just edges out Hull FC's Adam Swift, who also crossed twice, for a place in our team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the top tries from the opening round of Super League Check out the top tries from the opening round of Super League

3. Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC)

The centre got his time with Hull FC off to a strong start, including scoring a try as the Black and Whites claimed a thrilling 32-30 win at home to Castleford Tigers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Hull FC's win over Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League Highlights of Hull FC's win over Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League

Sutcliffe's try came in a match where he bust three tackles, gained 135 metres and made 45 post-contact metres.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Three tries from the former New Zealand international helped set the Robins on their way to a memorable opening-round win at home to the Betfred Challenge Cup holders.

Kenny-Dowall's tries came on the back of three line-breaks and eight tackle busts, along with gaining 124 metres and making 42 post-contact metres.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors

5. Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons)

The winger's return to his old stomping ground of Wakefield saw him get his Catalans career off to a flying start with a hat-trick of tries in the Dragons' win.

Johnstone broke seven tackles and made one line-break too, gaining 189 metres and making 62 post-contact metres.

6. Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons)

Pressed into service at stand-off in Mitchell Pearce's absence, the off-season signing from Sydney Roosters proved adept in the role for the French club as they emerged victorious over Wakefield.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons

Keighran assisted two tries and one line-break, gained 68 metres with the ball in hand, broke two tackles and broke the line once, along with kicking five goals.

7. Lewis Dodd (St Helens)

Playing his first competitive game since recovering from an Achilles injury which ruled him out of most of last season, the 21-year-old wrote his name into St Helens history in the World Club Challenge.

Dodd coolly landed the game-clinching drop goal in golden-point extra-time to seal a 13-12 win over Penrith Panthers, having provided an assured presence in the halves all game and kept the NRL champions on their toes with his kicking game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Helens beat Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge in dramatic fashion with Lewis Dodd's golden-point drop goal! St Helens beat Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge in dramatic fashion with Lewis Dodd's golden-point drop goal!

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Just as he has done on so many occasions during his career with Saints, the prop led from the front again as his team cemented their status as the best club side in the world with victory over Penrith.

Walmsley gained 150 metres with the ball in hand and broke two tackles, while on the defensive side he made 36 tackles for St Helens.

9. Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils)

The England international was at the centre of things in both attack and defence for the Red Devils as they opened the season with a pulsating 20-10 win away to promoted Leigh Centurions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Ackers dived over the try line just before half-time to put Salford Red Devils further in front against Leigh Leopards Andy Ackers dived over the try line just before half-time to put Salford Red Devils further in front against Leigh Leopards

Along with scoring a try, Ackers assisted a line-break and broke the line once himself, plus bust three tackles. He came up with 46 tackles in defence as well, and played the full 80 minutes for Salford.

10. Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

The former Australia international was named player of the match for his starring role on debut as Warrington kicked off the new Super League season with a 42-10 win at home to Leeds Rhinos.

Vaughan gained 209 metres and made 139 post-contact metres, along with busting one tackle and completing 23 of 23 attempted tackles in defence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Warrington Wolves against Leeds Rhinos in the opening match of the 2023 Super League season Highlights of Warrington Wolves against Leeds Rhinos in the opening match of the 2023 Super League season

11. Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers)

Although he finished on the losing team, the second-row was a huge presence for Castleford in the back-row as they were edged out by Hull FC.

Edwards scored a try and assisted a line-break, along with breaking the line once and busting four tackles as he gained 72 metres. He made 31 tackles on the defensive side as well.

12. Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

Sironen put in a huge stint for Saints in the second-row during the World Club Challenge victory over Penrith, including providing the assist for one of their tries.

The second-row broke the line once and bust three tackles on the way to gaining 155 metres and making 41 post-contact metres, as well as 40 tackles in defence.

13. James Harrison (Warrington Wolves)

The former Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers forward put in a strong showing as the Wolves began the campaign with a home win over last year's Grand Final runners-up.

Harrison scored a try on the back of gaining 148 metres and 59 post-contact metres, busting five tackles and making one line-break. He made 33 of 33 attempted tackles on the defensive side too.

Sky Sports' live coverage of the 2023 Betfred Super League season continues this week with Salford Red Devils vs Hull Kingston Rovers on Thursday February 23 and Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC on Friday February 24 (both 8pm kick-off). Stream the 2023 Super League and NRL seasons on NOW TV.