Shaun Wane: England coach to stay on to 2025 Rugby League World Cup after agreeing contract extension

Shaun Wane will stay on as England head coach until the end of the 2025 Rugby League World Cup

Shaun Wane has agreed to a contract extension which will see him stay on as England head coach through to the end of the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

England suffered a heart-breaking golden point defeat to Samoa at the semi-final stage of least year's tournament, going down 27-26 at the Emirates Stadium in November, leaving the 58-year-old facing an uncertain future.

But after winning the backing of a series of major names, including captain Sam Tomkins and winger Tommy Makinson, Wane has been tasked with shaping a squad capable of overturning the southern hemisphere dominance in France in 2025.

England were defeated by Samoa in the semi-finals of a home World Cup back in November

England Rugby League has also confirmed the appointment of Stuart Barrow as women's head coach, replacing Craig Richards, who left his position in the wake of their semi-final loss to New Zealand in York, while Tom Coyd continues as coach of the victorious England wheelchair team.

The reaction of a number of key England players is understood to have played a big part in the decision to extend Wane's contract, with Tomkins calling him the "obvious" choice and Makinson describing him as "a world-class coach and a world-class person".

England will be without Sam Tomkins for their upcoming international against France in March

Wane will take charge of England against France in Warrington next month, but the short-term international future remains uncertain, with rugby league chiefs still trying to ink in an autumn international series, possibly with either Tonga or Samoa, following New Zealand's decision to withdraw from the planned Tests.

Wane will also need to scout for young talent, with a number of players who were pivotal to England's World Cup bid last year, not least the 33-year-old Tomkins, unlikely to feature in France.

Meanwhile, Barrow, the head of England Pathways, takes charge of the women's team at an exciting stage in the sport's development, with two Super League clubs set to pay their players for the first time when the new season kicks off next month.

Barrow, whose England side will also face France as part of a double-header, will continue to be assisted by former St Helens head coach Dec Hardman as well as current Leeds Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell.

RFL chair Simon Johnson said: "I am delighted to confirm these appointments and I wish all three coaches every success - beginning with the men's and women's mid-season internationals against France on April 29.

"The RFL board received and considered at length a detailed review of the performance of each of the England teams at RLWC2021. No stone was left unturned in the review, which included submissions from coaches, players and staff alike.

"The report generated a good, robust and lengthy discussion at our February board meeting. We are confident that we have the right people in place."