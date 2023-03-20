Bryn Hargreaves: Former Wigan, St Helens and Bradford player confirmed dead after being missing for more than a year in US

Bryn Hargreaves, who retired from Super League action in 2012, has been confirmed dead after going missing in the USA

The death of former rugby league player Bryn Hargreaves, who went missing in America over a year ago, has been confirmed by his family.

The former Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Bradford Bulls prop was reported missing by authorities in the United States in January 2022 after he failed to arrive for work.

A major search by police and tracker dogs began in West Virginia, where Hargreaves had moved to after retiring from rugby league in 2012. His mother Maria and younger brother David went to America to help in the search for him.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Hargreaves' older brother Gareth wrote: "RIP Bryn Hargreaves. With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn.

"We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3/1/22. Thanks to all those that have helped in the search. We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information."

Wigan Warriors tweeted: "Wigan Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Bryn Hargreaves. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said in a tribute on their website: "It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of our former player Bryn Hargreaves.

"Our thoughts and prayers are very much with his family at this incredibly difficult time. They have also had to deal with a prolonged period of stress prior this awful news.

"Bryn was extremely well-liked and respected by his team-mates and by all involved with the club during his four seasons with us from 2007 to 2010.

"It is a real tragedy that he has died at such a young age. He will be remembered with genuine warmth and with affection by us all."