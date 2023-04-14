Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers stun St Helens | Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos triumph

Mikey Lewis celebrates after crossing for one of his two tries in Hull KR's win over St Helens

We round up all of the action from Friday’s non-televised Betfred Super League matches, including an impressive win for Hull Kingston Rovers over champions St Helens, and victories for Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos…

Huddersfield Giants 26-14 Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield produced some scintillating rugby to see off Catalans, showcasing some impressive handling throughout in difficult conditions to emerge with their fourth win of the season.

Sam Halsall grabbed his first two tries in a Giants shirt in the first half, with Harvey Livett and Kevin Naiqama going over after the break. Jake Connor kicked three conversions and two penalties.

The Dragons had led through a try from Tom Johnstone and grabbed another from Matthieu Laguerre after the break, but they were otherwise well beaten. Adam Keighran added two conversions and a penalty.

Hull Kingston Rovers 26-14 St Helens

Two tries from Mikey Lewis and a 14-point haul for Lachlan Coote against his old club helped Hull KR strengthen their top-six credentials with a stunning victory at home to St Helens.

Jez Litten crossed for the home side as well at Sewell Group Craven Park, but Saints had led through Jonny Lomax's try.

Joey Lusick also got a late consolation, with Mark Percival converting both and kicking a first-half penalty as the visitors twice led only to be pegged back to 8-8 at half-time.

Rovers made the most of Matty Lees being sin-binned shortly before the break and also held their line under intense late pressure.

Willier Peters congratulates Lachlan Coote after Hull KR's victory over St Helens.

"In the first half I was a little bit worried," Hull KR head coach Willie Peters said. "We were off in areas which we pride ourselves in. The most pleasing part was we regrouped at half-time - our kick chase set us up for the second half.

"It's where we want to be, in the top four. There is a long way to go but we are getting there."

St Helens coach Paul Wellens conceded the reigning Super League champions had lost to the better team.

"We're disappointed but on the balance of play Hull KR were the deserved winners," Wellens said. "I've no complaints with the result and I am proud of our guys' efforts, the way they worked hard for each other was pleasing."

Leeds Rhinos 34-10 Hull FC

Leeds condemned struggling Hull FC to a seventh consecutive defeat and made it back-to-back wins for themselves with a convincing victory at Headingley.

An error-strewn contest was kicked into gear midway through the contest as Rhinos scored three tries in quick succession courtesy of James McDonell, Tom Holroyd and Ash Handley to make it 18-0 at the break.

Handley scored early in the second half to put some serious distance between the sides, but Hull replied twice through Carlos Tuimavave and Davy Litten between home tries from Mikolaj Oledzki and Rhyse Martin, as the Black and Whites' slump continued.

"We are still not great, but we have plenty in us," Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith said. "It was a clumsy game really all round, but I thought we had enough patches where we showed enough flow.

Tom Holroyd races away for a try in Leeds' win over Hull FC

"I thought overall our defence was very good - aside from a couple of moments where we were disconnected - but thought it was particularly safe today. We are probably a better defensive team than attacking team in this point in time."

Hull FC head coach Tony Smith believes his side may have to suffer before they start to see success after going down to yet another defeat.

"Maybe we have to go through this struggle to get it going in the right direction," Smith said. "I know we will get there, I'd like to see those steps in the next few weeks but sometimes it's got to be the hard way and in the way you don't like and at the moment we don't like the way it's going but are determined to get it right."