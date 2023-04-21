Georgia Roche: Leeds Rhinos and England half-back to join Newcastle Knights in Australia's NRLW

Georgia Roche will move to the NRLW for the 2023 season

Leeds Rhinos and England half-back Georgia Roche has become the second England international to sign a professional deal in Australia's NRLW.

Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell confirmed the 22-year-old's departure on Friday, and she is expected to link up with Newcastle Knights next month.

Last week teenager Hollie-Mae Dodd became England's first female professional rugby league player when she left Rhinos' Super League rivals York Valkyrie to sign for Canberra Raiders.

Hollie-May Dodd will feature for Canberra Raiders in the NRLW this season

Forsell said: "Georgia has been in talks with the NRLW for quite some time. It has been a longer process than we expected but she has been up front with us from the start of that journey.

"Credit to Georgia, she has been snapped up by an NRWL club and that will be announced sooner rather than later.

"It is a shame for us but she goes with our best wishes and it is a credit to the competition and us as a club that we've got players of that calibre that they want to snap up."

Roche was forced to miss the Rhinos' first two games of the new women's Super League season due to an embargo placed on her playing domestically by the Australian club while negotiations were ongoing.

Roche missed the first two matches of the Betfred Women's Super League season

However, both Roche and Dodd are expected to feature for England in their mid-season international against France at Warrington later this month.

Dodd relishing NRLW opportunity at Canberra

Dodd was named the RFL Women's Young Player of the Year in 2022 as York won a maiden League Leaders' Shield, while she became the youngest player to feature in the Challenge Cup final when she played for former club Castleford Tigers - aged 16 - in 2019.

The loose forward played for Valkyrie on Easter Sunday as the team beat Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos 34-12 at Headingley and remains eligible for selection for now, with the 19-year-old set to link up with the Canberra Raiders next month.

Dodd told the Raiders website: "I am super grateful and excited to be on board at Canberra. I've heard so many good things about the city and I'm more than looking forward to representing the badge.

"I knew now was the time for a challenge within myself therefore, coming over and playing in the NRLW I'm ready to learn off world-class athletes to help my development within the game. Training and playing as a professional athlete in the sport I have love for has been a dream of mine ever since being a child."