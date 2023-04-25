England name new-look squad for France match as head coach Shaun Wane looks towards 2025 World Cup

Warrington half-back George Williams was appointed England captain last week

England coach Shaun Wane has named a new-look squad for Saturday's international against France, with only George Williams, Jack Welsby and Kai Pearce-Paul retained from last year's World Cup campaign and 15 players in line for debuts.

New captain Williams, Welsby, Pearce-Paul and Ben Currie are the only members of a 19-man party to have represented England before.

England's game against France is live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday, with build-up starting at 4.15pm ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Wane said: "It was always my intention to pick a young squad for this mid-season game and I am really happy with the final 19 I've selected. All of these players have been picked based on their form in Super League and with an eye on the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025.

Live International Rugby League Live on

"I am excited to see how some of these lads go on the international stage and it's a massive privilege to be able to give them the opportunity to represent our country."

Warrington stars Williams and Currie are joined in the squad by five of their Wolves team-mates in Matty Ashton, James Harrison, Matty Nicholson, Josh Thewlis and Danny Walker.

Six Wigan players are named with Ethan Havard, Toby King - who played for Ireland in last year's World Cup - Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies and Jake Wardle picked alongside Pearce-Paul.

England cruised to a 42-18 win over France in the second round of their World Cup campaign in Bolton in October, before suffering a heart-breaking 27-26 defeat to Samoa in the semi-finals.

England squad for France match

Matty Ashton, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves)