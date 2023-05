France withdraw from hosting 2025 Rugby League World Cup over financial concerns

The future of international rugby league has been thrown into crisis after France officially withdrew from hosting the 2025 World Cup.

IRL chief Troy Grant described as "very disappointing" the decision by the France 2025 organising committee, which said it could not deliver financial guarantees demanded by the French government.

Grant said: "I respect the French Government's decision amid the challenges they are facing but I can't hide my disappointment, that I conveyed clearly to them in person.

"Despite our focus having been on France, we will now accelerate our consideration of other contingency options."

