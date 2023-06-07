Josh McGuire: Warrington Wolves forward handed 12-game ban after 'unacceptable language' charge

Josh McGuire has been banned for 12 games

Josh McGuire is facing an uncertain future at Warrington Wolves after being served with a 12-match suspension for unacceptable language.

The former Samoa and Australia forward was charged with a Grade F offence following the Wolves' 30-18 defeat to Leigh Leopards in the Betfred Super League in May.

McGuire discovered his fate at a tribunal on Tuesday evening, where he pled not guilty, and was fined £1,000 along with being given one of the longest suspensions in Super League history.

The ban is set to rule him out until the penultimate game of the 2023 regular season and it is understood Warrington, who are yet to comment on the incident, are set to terminate his contract.

McGuire has already served a seven-match ban this season after being found guilty of a similar charge following a red card in a pre-season game against Leigh.

On that occasion, he was fined £1,000 as well and was required to "undertake mandatory education".

Josh McGuire joined Warrington ahead of the 2023 season

The specific details of a Grade F charge for language under the RFL's operational rules are described as "verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable behaviour or language."

McGuire, 33, moved to Warrington on a two-year contract at the end of last season after making more than 250 appearances in the NRL during spells with Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons