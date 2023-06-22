Women's State of Origin: Double delight for Queensland despite 18-14 defeat to New South Wales in Townsville

Queensland lost to New South Wales in Game 2, but won the Women's State of Origin series on aggregate score

Queensland made it a State of Origin double as the Maroons' women secured a series triumph despite a dramatic 18-14 defeat to New South Wales in Townsville.

The Sky Blues needed to overturn an eight-point deficit from the first match of the series to win on aggregate score after going down 18-10 in the first match in Sydney.

But two tries from Tiana Penitani, the kicking of Jesse Southwell and a penalty try in the final minute of the game ensured New South Wales emerged victorious in front of a record women's inter-state match crowd of 18,275.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

But it was the Maroons who were ultimately celebrating at the full-time hooter, with first-half tries from Tamika Upton, Emily Bass and Tarryn Aiken, plus a conversion from Zahara Temara ensuring they took the aggregate win by four points.

The triumph for Queensland's women came a day after the men had won their Origin title with a 32-6 win over their bitter rivals in Brisbane.

Story of the game

This year was the first time Women's State of Origin had been played over two games, previously being a one-off fixture, and New South Wales went into it knowing they would need a nine-point swing in their favour along with winning the game.

They could hardly have made a better start though, taking the lead in the fourth minute when Keeley Davis slotted through a perfectly weighted grubber kick for winger Penitani to chase down and finish for an unconverted score.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tarryn Aiken scored a superb solo try to give Queensland the lead against New South Wales in Women's State of Origin. Tarryn Aiken scored a superb solo try to give Queensland the lead against New South Wales in Women's State of Origin.

Scrum-half Southwell edged the Sky Blues further ahead with an 11th-minute penalty, but Queensland hit back after stand-off Aiken took the ball to the line and flicked the pass left for second row Gray, who in turn sent full-back Upton in wide on the left for an unconverted try.

Back-to-back tries then put the Maroons in control, with the first coming on 26 minutes as player of the series Gray took the ball into contact and slipped out an offload, which Evania Pelite took and then shifted on for winger Bass to go over.

Three minutes later, Aiken managed to bust open the New South Wales defence with a fend and a burst through a gap to race in from just under 40 metres out for a brilliant solo try which was converted by half-back partner Temara to ensure a 14-6 half-time lead.

New South Wales found their attacks repeatedly repelled by the hosts' defence, but they did manage to pull one back six minutes into the second half as Taliah Fuimano, Emma Tongago and Isabelle Kelly moved the ball quickly through the hands for Penitani to grab her second try.

Queensland's Ali Brigginshaw takes on the New South Wales defence

Southwell's conversion attempt hit the crossbar, but she narrowed the gap to two points with a 46th-minute penalty goal. Once again though, Queensland remained stoic in defence and looked to have done enough until the dramatic crescendo to the contest.

New South Wales mounted one last attack and ended up being awarded a penalty try when replays from The Bunker showed Pelite had illegally used her foot to stop Yasmin Clydesdale from getting the ball down over the line.

Southwell's conversion put NSW four points ahead with 16 seconds left, but even though they were awarded a penalty on the final play they were unable to manufacture anything else as Queensland saw out the match to secure the series win.

What they said

Queensland captain Ali Brigginshaw:

"It feels amazing. We've had a great campaign, we've got an awesome bunch of girls and to be the first series winner, I couldn't be prouder of every single girl who pulled on that jersey."

New South Wales forward Millie Boyle:

"It's really tough. Both teams played their hearts out and the last 10 minutes, it doesn't feel real what happened in getting the win but not actually winning the shield.

"It's very disappointing, but full credit to Queensland - they played really well."

What's next?

There is still one more game to go in the men's State of Origin series, which takes place in Sydney on Wednesday, July 12 (11.05am UK time) and is live on Sky Sports. For the women, attention now switches to preparing with their clubs for the 2023 NRLW season.