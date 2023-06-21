State of Origin: Queensland seal series with New South Wales hammering

Queensland stormed to a series win over New South Wales

Queensland hammered New South Wales 32-6 in Brisbane to seal 2023's State of Origin series with a game to spare, meaning they'll now head to Sydney next month with the chance to secure the first series whitewash in 13 years.

Following their 26-18 victory in the series opener in Adelaide, the Maroons attacked the game with confidence and enthusiasm in front of a crowd of a home crowd of 52,433 at Suncorp Stadium.

Skipper Daly Cherry-Evans played a starring role, full-back Reece Walsh found a new level after his Origin debut in game one, while centre Valentine Holmes did much of the damage on the scoreboard with a double.

After reverting to the bench before kick-off, prop Lindsay Collins powered through for 135 metres on his way to player-of-the-match honours.

The game ended in chaos, with Walsh and Jarome Luai sent off for headbutts in a melee in the dying seconds - which also saw Josh Addo-Carr binned for throwing a punch - but it had no bearing on the outcome.

The Blues had no shortage of chances to score points but looked disjointed in attack, with several backline moves ending in the ball spilling over the sideline or with players being tackled on last play.

As New South Wales celebrated denying the Maroons a try inside the opening three minutes, centre Tom Trbojevic reeled away with a game-ending torn pectoral, which proved to be far more costly than any four-pointer.

The early injury exposed the Blues' lack of utility value on the bench and meant back-up hooker Damien Cook had to play the remainder of the game at left centre, and the Maroons found success targeting the makeshift combination on a number of occasions.

After Holmes' opener was confirmed following review by the Bunker, NSW wrestled back some momentum and enjoyed prolonged periods attacking the opposition line.

They looked set to hit back when Stephen Crichton picked off a loose ball and scooted 75 metres downfield, but instead Cherry-Evans produced a classic try-saving cover tackle and on the very next set it was Queensland who scored through Murray Taulagi.

Facing a 10-0 deficit at the break NSW needed a good start, but instead allowed Walsh to make a long-range break just two minutes into the second period which ended in the Broncos flyer laying on the final pass for Holmes to score his second, after he produced a brilliant pick-up.

A relatively innocuous kick back infield from the Maroons following a half break should have been cleaned up, but instead Payne Haas - who was his side's best player, running for 141 metres and making 41 tackles - found himself as the only Blues player chasing back, with the bounce eluding him and gifting Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow an easy try.

Cook did get one back on 57 minutes to keep the dream alive for NSW, but it was quickly crushed by Queensland's fifth a short time later, with Walsh adding to a stunning performance with an assist for recalled winger Xavier Coates.

A dropped ball from Cook with seven minutes to go presented Jeremiah Nanai with a try in his return to the Origin arena, with Holmes adding a third conversion of the night to confirm a 32-6 victory.