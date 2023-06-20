State of Origin II: 'Embarrassment a key motivator for NSW vs Queensland' live on Sky Sports

Brad Fittler and James Tedesco (both left) know New South Wales face a big challenge to keep the 2023 State of Origin series alive

New South Wales head coach Brad Fitter says "embarrassment is a key motivator" for skipper James Tedesco as his charges seek to keep the series alive in State of Origin II vs Queensland, live on Sky Sports.

Queensland's Maroons picked up a 26-18 victory against the odds in Origin I in Adelaide on May 31, with the Blues heading into Origin II needing to create history by bouncing back from a series-opening defeat to win in Brisbane, live on Sky Sports Action from 10am on Wednesday.

NSW captain Tedesco has been a target of criticism this season and the scrutiny intensified after prop Lindsay Collins outleapt him for Queensland's final try in the 26-18 loss at Adelaide.

Fittler declared this week his skipper was ready to silence the doubters.

"He's going to go through this, he's at that time of his career where it's the back end," Fittler said.

"He's in his thirties but it can also be the best part of your career too, and he looks after himself so well.

"I didn't think he had that bad of a game really. There was a couple of moments obviously he would like to have again but all in all he tries, and he never stops trying.

"I think the moment at the end of the game was most probably embarrassing for him and embarrassment is a pretty good motivator."

Tedesco admits Origin I and his display has been on his mind in preparations since

Tedesco himself said the match in Adelaide still "burned" and had been "weighing heavily" on his mind, but his only focus since the NSW team came into camp last Tuesday was ensuring no stone was left unturned in their preparation.

"All I can do is play good footy. If you don't play well, you cop some criticism so it's on me to really get clear on my job tomorrow night and lead the team as a captain," Tedesco said.

"That started all last week in my preparation for the game, physically and mentally making sure I'm ready to play my best game, and I feel like I've done that.

"It's going to need an 80-minute performance from us and we're going to need to win those moments at the end.

"We are probably just a bit more hungry, more intense. You can probably go into the last game thinking, 'we've done everything', but now if you think you've done everything, do a bit more.

"Whether that's physical or mental or, everything in and in and around training, you just have to tick every box, and more, because there's no second chances.

"We can't just cross our fingers and hope we win, we have to go out and go after it for 80 minutes. We can't think we've won it in the last 10 minutes. We have to compete for each other until the final whistle."

Head coach Fittler added: "If we can threaten them through the middle, that'd be nice. You don't make too many breaks in this game so if we can capitalise on them, that'll be good.

Fittler, like Tedesco, said it will take a major effort to level the series vs Queensland

"The times we moved the ball [in Origin I], we didn't look that good. I was pretty disappointed, and whether it was the conditions, or we were a bit tight, or whatever it was, we need them to be on tomorrow.

"It's a huge challenge but I think they're walking towards it. They're fit, they're fresh and that's something that had to be paramount, I think, to come up here and do it.

"Without a doubt, they're going to need their greatest game. You are not going to fluke it."

