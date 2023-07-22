St Helens edge out York Valkyrie with dramatic last-minute drop goal in Challenge Cup semi-final

Faye Gaskin's last-minute drop goal sent Saints into their third-straight Challenge Cup final

Faye Gaskin's drop goal with 30 seconds left on the clock saw St Helens secure a dramatic one-point victory over York Valkyrie in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final.

The decisive score came in quite literally the last minute to send the holders through to the final thanks to a 17-16 result over at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Saturday.

Gaskin held her nerve to cap an enthralling contest in which a try from Sinead Peach had nudged Valkyrie, the current unbeaten Super League leaders, into a 14-10 lead at half-time.

St Helens' Philippa Birchall (right) and Faye Gaskin celebrate reaching the final

Tara Jones took advantage of a fortunate bounce off the base of the post to ground the first try of a tighter second period and Amy Taylor's conversion put Saints back in front.

A cagey final half-hour burst back into life with seven minutes remaining when Tara Jane Stanley kicked a penalty from 35 metres to bring the match back all-square.

Stanley saw the first drop goal opportunity fall short before Gaskin seized her moment to seal Saints' place in their third-straight final.

Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors will play in the other Challenge Cup semi-final on Sunday.