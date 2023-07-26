Jon WIlkin echoes St Helens head coach Paul Wellens' concerns over player welfare

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin believes rugby league need to focus more on protecting the welfare of the players after St Helens suffered four injuries in their Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leigh Leopards. Jon Wilkin believes rugby league need to focus more on protecting the welfare of the players after St Helens suffered four injuries in their Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Jon Wilkin reflected on St Helens head coach Paul Wellens’ criticisms of the RFL after Leigh Leopards’ John Asiata faced no action following last weekend’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final in which four Saints players were injured…

There are two things to say: One is for those people who do not know, I formerly played for St Helens, so there will be an assumption my opinion on the matter is based on my allegiance to that club.

I can tell you my opinion on this has nothing to do with that, and Leigh were the better team and deserved to win the game.

These incidents should not overshadow what was a great performance from Leigh, but it is certainly a talking point.

The second point is John Asiata is an incredible player, a tough player, has been one of the best players in Super League this year, and I have thought long and hard about whether I should come out and say anything about this because I'll just open myself to a barrage of abuse.

But it is reckless, it is dangerous, it is career-ending and, in my opinion, it is not malicious at all - but the technique John Asiata used has no place in the game.

We are obsessed with tackle height in rugby, but there are things to consider here because John Asiata has opened himself up to a concussive injury tackling like that.

RFL statement on Paul Wellens' criticisms Nobody wants to see injuries to players and we wish each of them the earliest possible recovery. We have listened intently to what the club has to say and we fully understand their position. We have also reiterated to the club that our approach to reviewing the incidents they refer to is consistent with all cases previously where clubs have cited incidents and alleged serious injuries to players. We assure all clubs that we will consult, consider and decide whether this type of tackle or technique is acceptable in our sport. As with any change to the laws of the game or to on-field regulations, we will undertake a thorough review with all stakeholders, including coaches and the laws committee, but any changes cannot happen in-season.

The only time I got concussed as a player was when I tackled too low, so we need to get this narrative around tackle height out of the game because that is not the issue.

What John Asiata has done is recklessly, and committedly, gone in at the lower limbs of players with the intent of felling them.

Now, if he had done the same technique and other people were involved, he would have been sent off because it would have been classed as a cannonball tackle.

This is not an attack on John Asiata or Leigh, but if you are true about protecting the welfare of players, at least show him that tackle or that form of contact with lower limbs is not allowed in the game.

Even then if he does not get a ban because the Laws of Rugby League do not govern for it, so be it but at least it sets a precedent.

Because what if next week he does three or five? What if, by accident, he does another one or two before the end of the year? Then what is going to happen? Well, the Laws are going to have to catch up.

It is desperately sad this has become about bitterness of St Helens losing in the Cup. It is not, it is about the welfare of players and we are obsessed with head contacts in the game, but there are other forms of dangerous contact.

For me, this was incredibly dangerous contact with several players, and I think it is a weak decision from the RFL as outlined by Paul Wellens. Other people may disagree, but that is firmly what I believe.

Sky Sports News has contacted Leigh for comment.