St Helens head coach Paul Wellens hits out at RFL for 'failing to protect players' after four Saints stars injured

Paul Wellens read out a statement at the beginning of his press conference accusing the RFL of failing to protect players

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens has accused the RFL of "failing to protect players" in an explosive statement after four of his players were injured during their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to the Leigh Leopards.

Agnatius Paasi and Alex Walmsley have been ruled out for the remainder of the season with ACL and MCL injuries respectively, Paasi missing at least nine months.

Morgan Knowles is 50/50 to play in St Helens' Super League clash with Leeds on Friday, while Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook looks set to miss two weeks.

John Asiata, who tackled all four players, was not charged by the match review panel after being cited and Wellens believes the lack of punishment sets a dangerous precedent.

"As a game, we bang the player welfare drum a fair bit and make a lot of effort and make a lot of strides as a game to protect players because ultimately we have a duty of care to protect our players at all times," Wellens said.

"But, in my opinion, and very few would disagree with me, this weekend, the governing body has failed in its duty to protect its players. On the weekend, we had four players injured by one player.

"One of those has a 50/50 chance of playing this weekend, that is Morgan Knowles. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook will not play for two weeks. Alex Walmsley is today having MCL surgery and will be out for 12 weeks and the fourth, Agnatius Paasi, has torn ankle ligaments and a torn MCL and also will undergo surgery to repair his ACL. He will not play for nine months.

"The RFL, before the match review panel met to adjudicate on those decisions, were provided with detailed medical reports from our medical staff.

"But when I spoke to the MRP who viewed that game they, by 6.30pm on Monday evening after the decision not to charge John Asiata was made, by that point, had still not seen those scan reports.

"What I want to ask is why? Because that is a very different procedure to which Morgan Knowles was subjected to when he was part of a similar scenario after a game on Good Friday in which, unfortunately, Mike Cooper suffered an ACL injury.

"I think it's important to consider, this isn't an emotional response after losing a cup game. I congratulate Leigh wholeheartedly for the way they played and wish them all the luck in the final.

"But what we have got to consider when we are making decisions not to charge players who are tackling in that manner is that we give the green light to coaches, players at all levels to be able to tackle like that."

Wellens took his comments further, revealing that if such tackling techniques continue, he would consider taking his son away from playing the community game.

"As I sit here now as someone that loves the game, that doesn't sit with me well and it doesn't make me feel comfortable," he added.

"I have an eight-year-old son who plays at Pilkington Recs with a smile on his face but if that's the type of tackle we are allowing in games then maybe rugby league is a game I don't want my son playing anymore. I feel that strongly about it.

"I feel that strongly that Agnatius Paasi, Alex Walmsley, LMS and Morgan Knowles have been severely let down by the governing body."

In a statement in response, the RFL said: "Nobody wants to see injuries to players and we wish each of them the earliest possible recovery.

"We have listened intently to what the club has to say and we fully understand their position. We have also reiterated to the club that our approach to reviewing the incidents they refer to is consistent with all cases previously where clubs have cited incidents and alleged serious injuries to players.

"We assure all clubs that we will consult, consider and decide whether this type of tackle or technique is acceptable in our sport.

"As with any change to the laws of the game or to on-field regulations, we will undertake a thorough review with all stakeholders, including coaches and the laws committee, but any changes cannot happen in-season."

Leigh Leopards have also been contacted for comment.