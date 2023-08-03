Super League: Ex-Warrington Wolves prop Gary Chambers steps up as interim boss in bid to slay Catalans Dragons

Former Warrington player Gary Chambers is serving as interim head coach following Daryl Powell's departure

In one way or another, Gary Chambers has spent a significant part of his adult life involved with Warrington Wolves.

As a rugged prop forward, the West Cumbria native appeared 210 times in the primrose and blue between 1989 and 2000 after been recruited from community club Kells along with centre Chris Rudd. Since hanging up his boots, he has served the Wolves in a variety of coaching roles too.

Even while pursuing a teaching career away from rugby league, Chambers maintained links with Warrington's junior section. Now though, having returned to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on a full-time basis as head of youth in April last year, the 53-year-old suddenly finds himself promoted to interim head coach following Daryl Powell's departure.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

It does not come much tougher than his first assignment either, trying to pick the squad up from a humbling 42-6 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Wakefield Trinity for Friday's visit of Betfred Super League leaders Catalans Dragons, live on Sky Sports. While he has no interest in staying in the top job on a permanent basis though, Chambers is embracing the challenge he and the squad face.

"I love coaching and I'm loving this at the moment," Chambers, who previously held first-team roles as assistant to former Wolves head coaches Darryl Van der Velde and Paul Cullen, said.

"What I've probably not done in a couple of years is the hands-on stuff, but the attention to detail stuff comes from spending my time teaching and that comes as second nature.

"That isn't an issue, but I don't think I know enough to take this on full-time and there are better people out there than me to lead these forward that way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of last Sunday's Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves. Highlights of last Sunday's Betfred Super League match between Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.

"From a board position, they'll have a plan, but I'm in this role until it comes to fruition and there has been no timescale on that. It's just if and when, and if things come right then I'll move to one side."

Chambers was as surprised as anyone when he got the call asking him to take charge of first-team affairs late on Sunday night as Powell's season-and-a-half reign as head coach came to an end following the loss to Wakefield.

The former Great Britain U21 international relishes nothing more than pulling on the tracksuit and getting down to work with players on the training ground, along with spending time studiously observing videos and trying to work out ways to take advantage of anything he spots in an upcoming opponent.

However, he spent his first session with the team on Monday ensuring the players' mental wellbeing after Powell had been in to address the squad for the last time and say his final goodbyes.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"It was a tough day for everyone, and it was more about getting them through the day," Chapman said.

"The first thing I said to them is it is import they're all right, because they're human beings in all this, and they need to inform their families and look after them because their families will be worried about things as well.

"It was more about looking after the person, getting through that day, and then we'll start looking to move on with them."

How long Chambers' interim spell at the helm turns out to be remains to be seen, with former St Helens boss Justin Holbrook and current Salford Red Devils chief Paul Rowley among those who have been touted as Powell's potential permanent successor.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports rugby league expert Jon Wilkin discusses Daryl Powell's departure as Warrington Wolves head coach and explains why he thinks Justin Holbrook would be the ideal replacement. Sky Sports rugby league expert Jon Wilkin discusses Daryl Powell's departure as Warrington Wolves head coach and explains why he thinks Justin Holbrook would be the ideal replacement.

He is only focused on his job in hand though, starting with trying to pick up the squad from five straight defeats in an effort to replicate the impressive wins away to Catalans in both Super League and the Betfred Challenge Cup earlier in the season when the French side visit on Friday.

The Dragons are currently four points clear of the rest of the chasing pack with seven rounds of the 2023 regular season remaining and, as would be expected from a former hard-charging front row, Chambers has vowed the Wolves, who sat top after eight games of the campaign, will meet fire with fire in a bid to revitalise their year.

"We'll have a go at them like they're going to come after us," Chambers said.

"We went eight games unbeaten [at the start of the season] and we've hit a bump in the road, but that happens. They've been challenged and they're ready for it. We're not backing out here, we're going to go toe-to-toe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the March Betfred Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves. Highlights from the March Betfred Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves.

"There is not that much technical stuff we can put in there; we've got to win that ruck area, and we've got to execute well and kick well.

"This is a simple game: It's not often you win games on fancy set plays, it's about effort and if there's effort there then you'll not go far wrong. It doesn't matter if it's Catalans or anyone else."

Watch Round 21 of the 2023 Betfred Super League season get under way live on Sky Sports Arena as Warrington Wolves host Catalans Dragons on Friday from 7.30pm (8pm kick-off). Also stream on NOW.