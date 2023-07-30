Warrington Wolves: Daryl Powell leaves head coach position after defeat to Wakefield

Daryl Powell on the Warrington Wolves' bench during the defeat at Wakefield

Daryl Powell has left Warrington Wolves following the 42-6 defeat to bottom-of-the table Wakefield.

Powell's departure, by mutual consent, was announced on Sunday evening after the loss to Trinity which was Warrington's fifth consecutive Super League defeat and their seventh in eight games.

His assistant Ryan Sheridan has also left the club



After eight consecutive wins to start their Super League campaign, Sunday's one-sided thrashing against Wakefield dropped Warrington to sixth place in the table.

Head of youth Gary Chambers will now be in interim charge, supported by Richard Marshall, while Warrington look for a permanent replacement.

Chair Stuart Middleton said: "We'd like to thank Daryl for his commitment and endeavours since joining the club last season but we feel the team now needs a different approach.

"Results and performances over the past 18 months have fallen short of the standard we expect and feel the club now needs to move in a new direction.

"We will now begin a thorough process to select a new head coach to take the club forward.

Powell was highly critical of the Warrington players after Sunday's match

"We still firmly believe this playing group have the ability to compete at the highest level."

Powell had earlier been scathing about his side's performance and the players in the match against Wakefield Trinity.

"I don't think we did anything well today," Powell said after the game, before his departure.

"Wakefield played well so give them credit. But we were really poor on every level.

"We looked really vulnerable. We trained really well but were really shocking and I am disappointed with what I've seen."

The club are experiencing their worst run of results in a single season for over 20 years.