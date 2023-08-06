Salford 15-18 St Helens: Jack Welsby scores match-winning try in comeback win against Red Devils

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Salford and St Helens. Highlights of the Super League match between Salford and St Helens.

St Helens full-back Jack Welsby scored a match-winning try with 10 minutes remaining as his team fought back from 15-2 down at half-time to claim an 18-15 Super League victory over Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Salford, who have now lost their last seven games in all competitions, dominated the first half with tries from Kallum Watkins and Ryan Brierley, while Marc Sneyd kicked two conversions, a penalty and a drop goal.

But Saints roared back after the break for their first away win against Salford since 2019 with tries from Matty Lees and Tommy Makinson before Welsby's score made it back-to-back wins since they were beaten by Leigh in the Challenge Cup semi-final. Mark Percival also landed three goals from four attempts.

Salford handed a debut to recent signing in former Wigan prop Brad Singleton, while captain Watkins returned after a hamstring injury.

Tim Lafai was named in the centres after missing the trip to Catalans because of the birth of his daughter and there were recalls for Danny Addy, King Vuniyayawa and Sneyd.

However, forward pair Adam Sidlow and Alex Gerrard joined Shane Wright on the casualty list.

St Helens welcomed back centre Mark Percival and forward Curtis Sironen but were still without a number of first-choice players because of injury including Konrad Hurrell, Alex Walmsley, Agnatius Paasi, Jon Bennison and Louis McCarthy

Scarsbrook as well as the suspended Will Hopoate.

Recent signing, Australian hooker Moses Mybe was named on the bench for his 200th career appearance.

The visitors opened the scoring after just four minutes when Percival kicked a penalty following a dangerous tackle by Watkins.

But the rest of the half belonged to Salford who showed flashes of their early-season form with half-backs Brodie Croft and Sneyd impressing and Brierley joining the attack with great effect from full-back.

In contrast, Saints barely got out of their own half and struggled to build any kind of pressure.

Salford took the lead in the ninth minute as Croft's superb pass in the tackle was taken by Watkins, who crashed over for a try which Sneyd converted.

Croft was instrumental in the Red Devils' second try - his perfectly-placed kick into space catching out the Saints defence and the onrushing Brierley was able to touch down. Sneyd added the extras again - plus a penalty after 22 minutes, after St Helens were called offside.

With seconds of the half remaining, Sneyd sent over a drop goal to give the hosts a 15-2 lead at the break.

Saints looked a different team after the restart - a complete role reversal of the first. They played with a lot more urgency and finally started to ask questions of the Salford defence.

Their cause was helped in the 47th minute when Deon Cross was sin-binned for obstructing Jonny Lomax as he chased his own grubber kick.

The away side took advantage by scoring their first try a couple of minutes later. The ball appeared to have gone loose but prop forward Lees was quickest to react, touching down by the posts, while Percival's conversion made it 15-8.

The momentum was all with Saints and Sam Stone did brilliantly to deny Welsby from scoring with a last-ditch tackle.

But it proved a temporary respite as the ball was worked to the right edge and Makinson flew in at the corner, just after the hour mark.

Percival's conversion from the touchline was a beauty and cut Salford's lead to just a point at 15-14.

The home side could not cope with the weight of Saints' pressure and they conceded again with 10 minutes remaining - Welsby producing a stylish finish on the right edge to cross over. Percival failed to convert but the points were taken home.