Leeds 6-13 Leigh: Edwin Ipape and Tom Amone tries help Leopards return to winning ways with victory over Rhinos

Leigh's Ben Reynolds is tackled by Leeds' James Bentley

Tries in either half from Edwin Ipape and Tom Amone helped Leigh return to winning ways with a 13-6 Super League victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

A low-scoring first half ended one try apiece, with Ipape putting the visitors ahead, but they faced a two-point deficit heading into the break as Jarrod O'Connor crossed for the Rhinos just before the interval.

Leigh regained the lead straight after half-time through Amone and Sam Lisone's sin-binning made Leeds' task even tougher before Ben Reynolds' penalty and late drop goal sealed the two points for the Leopards.

Leigh, hammered 44-18 by Wigan last time out, opened the scoring 23 minutes into the half when Ipape burst through the Rhinos' defence and over the try-line, with the score confirmed by the video referee. Reynolds failed to kick the

extras.

Leigh's defence held firm for the first half hour and stopped Leeds from scoring in superb fashion after Aidan Sezer put up a high kick. Nene MacDonald looked set to touch down, but Tom Nisbet did superbly to come away with the ball

to keep the score at 4-0.

But minutes later Leeds went in front as O'Connor bundled through the Leigh gate and over the whitewash before Rhyse Martin kicked the extras to give the Rhinos a half-time lead.

Leigh, though, were soon on the offensive after the interval and Amone ran through under the posts to restore his side's advantage.

Leeds' hopes took another blow five minutes later as Lisonne was sent to the sin-bin for a professional foul on Tom Briscoe.

The Rhinos built up some pressure despite being a man down, but they were undone when Luis Roberts seemingly made a high tackle on Gareth O'Brien and Reynolds' kick extended the Leopards' advantage.

Leigh probed for another score to take the game out of the Rhinos' reach and they thought they were through, only for Ed Chamberlain to drop the ball.

Back came Leeds in search of a try and a succession of penalties had Leigh penned on their own line.

Leeds thought they had one when O'Connor charged over, but it was eventually ruled out by the video referee for a knock on.

Instead, with five minutes left, O'Brien's drop goal sealed victory for Leigh as the Rhinos fell to their third straight defeat.