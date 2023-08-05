Super League: How Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam juggles being father and coach to son Lachlan

Lachlan and Adrian Lam have played big parts in Leigh taking Super League by storm in 2023

Like any father looking out for their children’s interests, Adrian Lam wants to make sure he does right by his son Lachlan.

Given their relationship is that of head coach and player as well as their family connection though, the Leigh Leopards boss is conscious of ensuring the lines do not become too blurred.

Take Lachlan's recent contract negotiations. The half-back has now renewed his deal with the Leopards for a further two years, turning down the chance to return to the NRL in the process, but Adrian admitted he took a back seat as much as possible while at the same time trying to juggle his responsibilities to both the club and his son.

"It is a difficult situation to be in, especially when there are other things to take into consideration and a lot of pressure from NRL clubs to get him back over there immediately," Lam said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Leeds Rhinos, live on Sky Sports.

"He understands the loyalty he should give the club after the Leopards gave him an opportunity, he understands how important the role we've played in his development as a player, and he wanted to stay here first and foremost.

"He's made some tough decisions to stay and we're grateful for that, but it's a tough position to be in. The key is to make sure you communicate to both parties without being in the middle of it."

Having his son and golfing partner alongside him for at least another two years is not the only reason Adrian is delighted Lachlan has opted to stay with the team taking the Betfred Super League by storm following their promotion from the Betfred Championship last year.

The Papua New Guinea international has played a vital role in the Leopards' ascent since joining them from Sydney Roosters in July last year, and his 20 try assists so far this year were the second-most heading into Round 21 of the Super League regular season.

Lam junior has provided five try assists during Leigh's run to a first Betfred Challenge Cup final appearance since 1971 as well, where they face Hull Kingston Rovers at Wembley next Saturday, and his decision to stay has given everyone at Leigh Sports Village a timely boost.

"It's the best news we could possibly have, leading up to this week and the Challenge Cup final," Lam senior said. "It took some work getting there, but we've agreed, and it has put a massive smile on my face.

"He's a popular member of the squad and I know all our fans will be really happy about it. Having said all that, it's cleared his mind up and it's important you secure all your best players.

Lachlan Lam 2023 Super League stats Tries 7 Assists 20 Metres gained 1,423 Clean breaks 12 Tackle breaks 60 Attacking kicks 161

"It's exciting he's going to be around here, and I play golf with him too, so he's a bit of a golfing partner...and he's my son so it's good to have him here.

"He's in a really good headspace at the moment, he's an important member of the team and very popular with the rest of the guys, and I think his signing has certainly lifted the place."

Sitting third in the Super League table with seven rounds of the regular season remaining, Leigh are currently on course for their highest finish since winning the winter era league title back in the 1981/82 season, bucking the trend of the promoted side battling against relegation.

However, last Sunday saw them follow up their 12-10 win over reigning Super League champions St Helens in the Cup semi-finals with a 44-18 defeat away to bitter local rivals and the side sitting one place above them in the table, Wigan Warriors.

Leopards boss Lam was not dwelling on that defeat though and will be aiming to see his side replicate the sort of performance which saw them beat Leeds 20-6 at home in April when they travel across the Pennines to Headingley on Sunday.

"I knew it was going to be a tough week for us, obviously coming off the emotional rollercoaster that we have had," former Wigan player and head coach Lam said, reflecting on the Round 20 defeat.

"I have been around as a player long enough to know it is difficult to back up from that.

"I thought we were the complete opposite of what we have been in the last 20 rounds. That happens and I'll draw a line in the sand quickly and move on."

