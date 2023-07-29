Wigan 44-18 Leigh: Abbas Miski scores hat-trick as Warriors hammer Leopards in Super League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards.

Wigan took a wide 44-18 win over Leigh in the Betfred Super League on Saturday.

Abbas Miski ran in a second-half hat-trick as Wigan bounced back from their Challenge Cup semi-final heartbreak last weekend when they were beaten 11-10 by Hull KR.

Against Leigh, the Warriors led 16-6 after a closely-contested first half before seizing complete control after the break.

Bevan French touches down for Wigan's third try

The Leopards took the lead after 12 minutes, with Tom Amone stepping his way over to score a try from nothing.

Prop Amone produced a change of pace to force his way over and Ben Reynolds converted.

Wigan though hit back through Bevan French to level five minutes later. Liam Farrell was put through a gap by Harry Smith and he sent Jai Field clear before the full-back turned the ball back inside for French to race under the posts. Smith added the conversion.

The two teams looked on course to go in all square at half-time, but Wigan took the upper hand with Toby King getting a fortunate try before French grabbed his second.

Wigan then dominated after the half-time break, scoring five more tries.

Miski helped himself to a hat-trick, including an 80-metre interception, while Tyler Dupree picked up a debut try and Liam Marshall also went over in a convincing performance.

With Wigan 38-6 ahead, Leigh managed to find some possession and salvaged a measure of pride as Tom Briscoe finished off a passing move in the corner. Reynolds converted.

But Wigan's eighth try came from another interception as Miski again plucked the ball out of the air and raced away for his hat-trick.

Leigh finished the scoring through Robbie Mulhern, but it could not disguise Wigan's dominance.

What they said

Wigan coach Matt Peet hailed his side's response to their agonising Challenge Cup semi-final loss.

"Really happy with that after what has been a really difficult week," he said. "It was important we responded the right way and I think the lads managed to channel their frustration in the right way and turned it into energy.

"I thought we played full of energy. Even in the first half when we had to defend the goal-line for extended periods I thought we were excellent.

"I am disappointed we conceded 18 points, because I think the way we defended we should not be letting those points in.

Tyler Dupree scored for Wigan on his debut

"There were a couple of sloppy tries in there that we have to amend, but, on the whole, I am very pleased with our commitment and some of our execution. You can see what we are trying to build."

Leigh coach Adrian Lam, who saw his side reach the Challenge Cup final by beating St Helens last weekend, was keen to draw a line under a below-par display.

"I knew it was going to be a tough week for us, obviously coming off the emotional rollercoaster that we have had," he said.

"I have been around as a player long enough to know it is difficult to get back up from that.

"I thought Wigan were outstanding in everything that they did.

"We were the complete opposite of what we have been in the last 20 rounds. That happens and I'll draw a line in the sand quickly and move on.

"I thought we were at the races early on, but the longer the game went the more disinterested we were."