Sam Burgess appointed as new Warrington Wolves head coach on two-year contract after Daryl Powell departure

Sam Burgess has been appointed as Warrington Wolves' new head coach on a two-year contract, following Daryl Powell's departure.

Burgess, who won numerous international honours for England in both rugby league and union and became an NRL champion with South Sydney Rabbitohs, emerged as favourite for the job after Justin Holbrook's decision to remain in the NRL.

He has only been head coach of one team - Orara Valley Axemen - and has been more well known for his assistant coaches role at South Sydney Rabbitohs since retiring as a player in 2019.

"I'm pleased to confirm I will take on the role of head coach at the Warrington Wolves for seasons 24/25," said Burgess.

"From playing in the Super League to having the opportunity to lead an incredible club, it's a full circle moment and one I am fully committed to and excited by.

"I want to thank Simon (Moran), Stuart (Middleton) and Karl (Fitzpatrick) at the Wolves for their courage and collaboration, as I look forward to returning to England to coach this great club.

"To Russell (Crowe), Blake (Solly), JD (Jason Demetriou) and the stakeholders at South Sydney, thank you for supporting me in taking on this new position. We still have an opportunity to play some great football for the remainder of the year and to do so alongside our current staff and squad, is my focus."

Sam Burgess arrives at a Warrington Wolves side that have not won in the Super League for two months

Wolves in poor form

The Wolves' heavy 42-6 defeat to Wakefield at the end of July led to Powell's departure. It was followed by another loss to Catalans Dragons a week later, which extended the club's worst run of results in a single season for over 20 years.

Wolves are fifth in the Super League with three games remaining and chairman Stuart Middleton says Burgess' plan to take the club forward stood out.

"We're thrilled to have Sam join us as our new head coach. He is an impressive, young and determined coach with a huge reputation within the sport," said Middleton.

"He was a leader for both club and country at the highest level throughout his playing career and is extremely well-driven to now make his mark as a coach in Super League.

"The ambition he has for the club and the culture he wants to instil really impressed and stood out for us during the interview process. We firmly believe he is the right man to take the club forward.

"We're delighted also that Gary (Chambers) has agreed to become the club's director of rugby. As part of our review of the rugby operations we feel this new role will be strategically integral to both the short and long term vision of the club.

"Gary's expertise and knowledge of the game, matched by his passion for the club, makes him the perfect fit. He is hugely respected by the players, staff and fans and I'm excited for him to lead the club forward alongside Sam in this next chapter."

