Megan Wellens
Digital Sports Journalist @MegWellensX
Leeds Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher ready for 'special' Challenge Cup moment | 'You don't think it will get better then it does'
Hanna Butcher of Leeds Rhinos and Jodie Cunningham of St Helens will be the first captains to lead out women's sides at Wembley Stadium; the Women's Challenge Cup final takes place on Saturday August 12, with kick-off at 12pm
Last Updated: 09/08/23 6:01am
Leeds Rhinos Women's captain Hanna Butcher is embracing all the big moments of her rugby league career, with the next one set to be a historic moment in the Challenge Cup final.
Leeds take on St Helens in Saturday's Women's Challenge Cup final, which is set to be held at Wembley Stadium in a double-header with the men's final for the first time, a landmark occasion for the women's game.
The Rhinos and Saints know how to battle it out in Challenge Cup finals, the latter running out 18-8 winners when they clashed in last year's showpiece, which adds more fire to what is set to be an epic clash.
Both sides will be firmly focused on becoming the first in history to get that win at the iconic Wembley Stadium but they will also be making sure to remember how special the moment is in context of the growth of the women's game as it continues to reach new heights.
"It is just absolutely amazing. Last year when we played at Elland Road, we thought that was going to be the high point in everyone's career and this year we are at Wembley," said Butcher.
"You don't think it is going to get better and then it does within 12 months, so it is really special.
"It is so surreal and it is just so big, you can't believe how big it actually is.
"I think we are getting the backing from everyone now and the fanbase has picked up and improved since the World Cup. It is just amazing.
"I can remember getting changed in the shabbiest wreck of a building, there were horrid baths as opposed to showers, the building was falling apart, it was just not a nice place to be.
"Now, to be getting changed and putting our kit on at Wembley Stadium. Just to see the quality, it is really, really impressive."
Despite St Helens having the upper hand on Leeds in big finals, Butcher is confident her side will go out and get the win, owing her certainty to how close the squad have become over the past year.
"I have got a big belief in the girls. Although I don't know the team as of yet, I know that whoever has got a shirt number in our team will do their job on the day," she added.
"Whether it is running the ball or supporting us from the sidelines, I am really, really confident.
"I am probably more confident than last year because I feel a lot closer to everybody in camp.
"We have just had a weekend away in Newcastle. A few of the girls camped, we went down and had a beach morning, played rounders, had a barbecue, and it was just nice to see the girls, relaxed, at ease, and enjoying spending time with each other."