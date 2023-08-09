Leeds Rhinos captain Hanna Butcher ready for 'special' Challenge Cup moment | 'You don't think it will get better then it does'

Jodie Cunningham and Hanna Butcher will make history when they captain St Helens and Leeds respectively in Saturday's Women's Challenge Cup final

Leeds Rhinos Women's captain Hanna Butcher is embracing all the big moments of her rugby league career, with the next one set to be a historic moment in the Challenge Cup final.

Leeds take on St Helens in Saturday's Women's Challenge Cup final, which is set to be held at Wembley Stadium in a double-header with the men's final for the first time, a landmark occasion for the women's game.

The Rhinos and Saints know how to battle it out in Challenge Cup finals, the latter running out 18-8 winners when they clashed in last year's showpiece, which adds more fire to what is set to be an epic clash.

Both sides will be firmly focused on becoming the first in history to get that win at the iconic Wembley Stadium but they will also be making sure to remember how special the moment is in context of the growth of the women's game as it continues to reach new heights.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhinos' Amy Hardcastle shares why she is looking forward to the first Women's Challenge Cup final being played at Wembley Leeds Rhinos' Amy Hardcastle shares why she is looking forward to the first Women's Challenge Cup final being played at Wembley

"It is just absolutely amazing. Last year when we played at Elland Road, we thought that was going to be the high point in everyone's career and this year we are at Wembley," said Butcher.

"You don't think it is going to get better and then it does within 12 months, so it is really special.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Enjoy live action from the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more Burnley vs Man City – August 11 – LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Coventry vs Middlesbrough – August 12 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Newcastle vs Aston Villa – August 12 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Aberdeen vs Celtic – August 13 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Brentford vs Tottenham – August 13 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea vs Liverpool – August 13 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Women's Open – August 10 to 13 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

FedEx St Jude Championship – August 10 to 13 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

"It is so surreal and it is just so big, you can't believe how big it actually is.

"I think we are getting the backing from everyone now and the fanbase has picked up and improved since the World Cup. It is just amazing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos Women and St Helens Women Highlights of the Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos Women and St Helens Women

"I can remember getting changed in the shabbiest wreck of a building, there were horrid baths as opposed to showers, the building was falling apart, it was just not a nice place to be.

"Now, to be getting changed and putting our kit on at Wembley Stadium. Just to see the quality, it is really, really impressive."

Despite St Helens having the upper hand on Leeds in big finals, Butcher is confident her side will go out and get the win, owing her certainty to how close the squad have become over the past year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Helens' Emily Rudge got her second try of the game against Leeds Rhinos with this great try! St Helens' Emily Rudge got her second try of the game against Leeds Rhinos with this great try!

"I have got a big belief in the girls. Although I don't know the team as of yet, I know that whoever has got a shirt number in our team will do their job on the day," she added.

"Whether it is running the ball or supporting us from the sidelines, I am really, really confident.

"I am probably more confident than last year because I feel a lot closer to everybody in camp.

"We have just had a weekend away in Newcastle. A few of the girls camped, we went down and had a beach morning, played rounders, had a barbecue, and it was just nice to see the girls, relaxed, at ease, and enjoying spending time with each other."