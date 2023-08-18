Steve McNamara: Catalans Dragons are back to business as they prepare to face Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara says it is "back to business" as they face Challenge Cup winners the Leigh Leopards on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Lachlan Lam's golden-point drop goal saw newly-promoted Leigh Leopards snatch a 17-16 win over Hull Kingston Rovers and secure the club's first Challenge Cup triumph for over half a century.

There has been huge celebration in the town since, including a homecoming parade, so McNamara knows his side will enter a loud and packed out stadium as the two form sides in the Super League competition go head-to-head this weekend.

Indeed, it could be a huge fixture in terms of the outlook of the table come the end of the regular season, with the Dragons currently riding high at the top and the Leopards looking to move back to outright second and away from Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, McNamara said: "First and foremost, congratulations to Leigh on their Challenge Cup final victory.

"It is great for their club and their town but for us it is back to business.

"We have had two extremely tough games against Leigh so far this season.

"We are all aware that there are six games to go in the regular season and our next two games are against teams in the top four so it is important for us.

"This one in front of us now is a good challenge for us and I am sure the ground is going to be full and it is going to be a big occasion and one we look forward to playing in.

"They clearly have a great team spirit, they are well coached, and they have got good players."

