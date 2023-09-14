Super League: Sky Sports to show Friday night special for Rugby League climax with play-off places on the line

The race for the Betfred Super League Play-Offs has never reached such a thrilling climax - and that means an unprecedented Friday night of Rugby League action on Sky Sports.

With three teams currently level on points at the top of the table, and equally fierce battles for every position in the top-six play-offs, the sport's broadcast partners have agreed that all six Round 27 fixtures should be played next Friday, September 22.

Sky Sports will announce on Saturday night, after this weekend's round of fixtures, which match will lead their coverage. All matches will kick-off at 8pm UK time.

In addition to full match coverage of one game, they will also have cameras and reporters at all fixtures that stand a chance of affecting the shape of the play-offs, meaning viewers won't miss a thing next Friday night.

Meanwhile RL Commercial are making arrangements to ensure the League Leaders' Shield can be presented to the winners on Friday night - at Leigh, Salford or St Helens.

"With only two rounds remaining of this competitive and compelling Betfred Super League season, it is impossible to predict with confidence exactly what will be at stake in Round 27," said Rhodri Jones, the managing director of RL Commercial.

"We are grateful to Sky Sports for making special arrangements which allow all six matches to be played on Friday night, meaning no late switches for supporters who are planning to attend in person, and an action-packed last night for viewers."

Betfred Super League Round 27 - Sky Sports Friday Night Special Fixtures (8pm kick-off)

Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons

St Helens vs Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR

Who can win the League Leaders' Shield?

Going into Round 26 of the regular season, three teams are currently level on 36 points at the top of the Super League standings.

Wigan Warriors lead the way on points difference from 2021 Shield winners Catalans Dragons, while last year's table-toppers and reigning champions St Helens are firmly in the mix too.

Leigh Leopards, however, can no longer finish top of the table, with the Betfred Challenge Cup winners now sitting six points behind the three frontrunners following their 22-12 defeat away to Saints last Friday.

The race for the play-offs

Wigan, Catalans and St Helens were already assured of places in the play-offs heading into Round 25 and Leigh have now joined them as they can no longer be caught by anyone outside the top six following Leeds Rhinos' 50-0 defeat to Wigan.

Last year's Grand Final runners-up Leeds can mathematically still sneak into the play-offs in the final rounds of the regular season like they did in 2022, but it requires them to win both of their remaining games and other results to go their way.

The other two play-off places remain up for grabs with two games to go. Hull Kingston Rovers stole a march on their rivals with a win in Round 25 which put them two points clear of the chasing pack in fifth.

Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils are level on 26 points after the latter won a golden-point thriller against the Wolves in Round 25, but the Red Devils are seventh on points difference. Meanwhile, defeats for Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC in Round 25 eliminated them from play-off contention.